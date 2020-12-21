The War on Christmas, Covid Edition

On April 3, as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic raged through the country, a Federalist columnist named David Marcus wrote an article titled “we cannot destroy the country for the sake of New York City.” A New Yorker himself, Marcus argued that the lockdown restrictions like the ones imposed on his home city were devastating the rest of the country, where, he wrote, “an economic hammer is falling faster than the virus can spread.” Even though Marcus himself was scared of the virus (“I open the door to my bodega in Brooklyn with my elbow”), he feared for those in rural America who would lose their jobs to an unnecessary shutdown. “Err on the side of caution, many say, but is it cautious to destroy entire communities through economic collapse?”

Eight months later, as the virus surged through rural states like South Dakota, claiming as many as 2,500 lives a day, Marcus had turned to a new topic: “Is Fortnite Live The Future Of Television?” The other organs of the conservative media, nearly all of whom had joined him in beating the but-the-economy drum, were similarly silent about the rising death toll.* During the first 10 days of December, The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, which in March had decried “the extreme state lockdowns,” published no articles about the virus’s latest surge; National Review’s senior political correspondent, Jim Geraghty, who in April had peddled the conspiracy theory that the virus may have come from a Chinese lab, today spills as much ink trying to convince his fellow Republicans that Trump did indeed lose the election.