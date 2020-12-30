Getting to Denmark

Robert H. Nelson, a professor of political economy at the University of Maryland, has written a book called Lutheranism and the Nordic Spirit of Social Democracy: A Different Protestant Ethic. Nelson argues, contrary to Weber, that there are actually two Protestant ethics, the original one espoused by Martin Luther, who sparked the Protestant Reformation, and Calvin’s revision of Luther’s theology, which over time came to predominate. Luther and Calvin were generally in agreement on the theological plane—both detested the Vatican for interposing itself between the individual person and God, for instance—but they held differing views on economics and politics. Unlike Calvin, Luther did not laud the market economy he saw gathering force around him. In fact, Nelson says, he was “often scathingly hostile to a market organization of society based on the self-interested pursuit of profit.” Nelson approvingly quotes the German sociologist Helge Peukert to the same effect: “Luther offered western societies a concept of a practical moral economy ... which is located in the interpenetration zone of economy and morals/religion. It is quite different from Weber’s protestant ethics.”

Luther and Calvin disagreed on the proper relationship between church and state. Luther demanded absolute subservience to the German prince by his flock, no matter how bad the prince might be. Calvin rejected any interference from the state in church affairs, and aspired to keep governments as small and weak as possible. Luther’s view of these issues is important because Denmark established a state Lutheran Church in the sixteenth century (as did the other Scandinavian countries). As Nelson tells it, the Danish kings basically governed the country through the apparatus of the state church, particularly at the lower levels. There was very little separation between church and state in Denmark. And Nelson contends that as Denmark became secularized at the end of the nineteenth century and the beginning of the twentieth, the Danish national church, and Lutheranism, were reborn in the form of Danish social democracy, which incorporated the basic social and economic values preached by Luther in a political form.

Surprisingly, Nelson credits the American Progressive movement of the early twentieth century with helping to propel the rise of social democracy in Scandinavia. He believes the Progressives were aiming at creating just such a system in the United States, but were ultimately stymied by the country’s underlying Calvinist suspicion of government and cult of the autonomous individual. Nevertheless, he credits the American Progressives not only for the reforms they accomplished themselves, but also for those of the New Deal and the Great Society. On this basis it is arguable that, for much of the twentieth century, the United States was on a slow but steady trajectory toward its own version of social democracy. Robert Putnam and Shaylyn Romney Garrett, in their book, The Upswing (which I reviewed in the October 2020 issue), advance just such a thesis, bringing to light the underlying communitarian values that prevailed in America from the Progressive era up to the 1970s.