A Shrine to the Most Tasteless Man in America

More than most, Donald Trump will throw himself into the planning of his library. This is a man who, prior to his stint in politics, made his living scattering buildings of middling architectural quality across the country and emblazoning them with his name. And after four years of hollering about the Emoluments Clause, many of those buildings still bear their large Trump logos. Give him the opportunity to plop a gluttonous, gleaming, self-serving monument on some unsuspecting parcel of New York land, and he will most certainly take it. (After all, no president since Herbert Hoover has decided not to have a presidential library; even Richard Nixon chose to build one, at his birthplace in Yorba Linda, after slinking away from Washington in disgrace.)

As for its architecture, that’s an amusing question: Perhaps Trump trusts his Trump Tower instincts and hires some swanky architect to build a modern, over-the-top bauble. Perhaps he listens to his allies at the anti-modernist think tank the National Civic Art Society and drops a neo-Palladian dumpster fire clad in fake stucco, his name carved into its oversize pediment in some ghastly serif. Or perhaps he simply adds another story to one of his existing buildings to increase its revenue—after all, that’s the cheapest solution, and Trump is a businessman through and through.

One can easily imagine a library partitioned according to Trump’s various obsessions: the Donald J. Trump Hall of Supporting Our Troops and Also Coal Miners From Real America, complete with pictures of Trump smiling and shaking hands with unsuspecting military and industrial personnel. Maybe there will be a section devoted to the work of his wife, featuring her various outfits and those eldritch Christmas decorations she put up year after year. One can picture a dimly lit gallery with cases containing the collectible coins, plates, and other kitsch Trump peddled to his base through infomercials tucked away between Fox News segments. Maybe there will be some kind of interactive exhibit, too—a virtual-reality Trump rally, perhaps, or a section of the Wall he never completed. Trump is a troll at heart, and it’s hard to imagine a Trump library without an entire wing devoted to his culture war prerogatives: automatic weapons, Blue Lives Matter memorabilia, Confederate flags—hell, why not relocate an entire Confederate statue?