The Unacceptable Costs of Appeasing MAGA Nation

Nationalism is typically understood to be an identification with one’s nation to the exclusion of the interests of other nations. In America, though, that Other comes from within: It is the nonwhite and immigrant population that has long served to galvanize a lethal brand of white nationalism as a ruling ethos. It’s the people burning cities to the ground, committing mass voter fraud, and stealing admission to jobs and universities; it’s Black people, it’s Mexicans, it’s anyone whose identity wasn’t accepted when America was great—when America was Dixieland.

Projecting insecurity onto a racialized other in order to translate a governing crisis into an existential racial one is a political tactic embedded in this country’s very founding. We have been here before, in more ways than meet the eye. One of the precipitating factors that led to the Civil War was the election of a president perceived by the South as anathema. Southern whites viewed Lincoln’s election as a shot across the bow, an act of unbridled aggression. The mindset that put the elite of the South on their disastrous, treasonous trajectory was a fear that their way of life—grounded in the enslavement of nearly four million African Americans—was threatened by a sinister takeover of the federal government. Never mind that Lincoln, despite his opposition to the expansion of slavery, was kindly disposed to the racialized status quo.

Constant efforts to pacify the South by feeding its appetite for Black bodies—from the violent license of the Fugitive Slave Act to the dehumanizing logic of the Dred Scott ruling—failed to quell the white South’s perpetual sense of endangerment. It thus became politically expedient for Southern whites to cast Republicans in power as the aggressors—a pivotal move that permitted the South’s treasonous violence to forever be framed as principled self-defense.