The Unacceptable Costs of Appeasing MAGA Nation

Even after Donald Trump is evicted from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, he will still lead a multimillion-person political movement determined to protect and defend a white nation-state. Deeply aggrieved, self-righteous, and well-armed, a substantial percentage of these belligerents harbor a far greater commitment to whiteness than to American democracy.

President-elect Joe Biden’s challenge is to face down this threat with something more than a heartfelt appeal to redeem the promise of a multiracial America. But a strictly rhetorical plea to lay aside our differences and spontaneously unite is not only impossible; it is dangerous, all the more so because these rote invocations of the better country remain intentionally blind to the catastrophic conditions that have broken our nation apart throughout its history. Biden’s unrequited national unity overtures to the Trumpist coalition of anti-unionists are indeed a sad echo of ghastly overtures from our nation’s past—a long-running dystopian fantasy that tens of millions are willing to fight over.

Nationalism is typically understood to be an identification with one’s nation to the exclusion of the interests of other nations. In America, though, that Other comes from within: It is the nonwhite and immigrant population that has long served to galvanize a lethal brand of white nationalism as a ruling ethos. It’s the people burning cities to the ground, committing mass voter fraud, and stealing admission to jobs and universities; it’s Black people, it’s Mexicans, it’s anyone whose identity wasn’t accepted when America was great—when America was Dixieland.