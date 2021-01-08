America’s Obsession With “Peaceful” Transitions Crashes Into Reality

As pageants go, presidential inaugurations are tame affairs. I went to one—Bill Clinton’s first, when I was 12—and don’t remember a thing about it. The parades are dull, the balls forgettable, the poetry vapid, the speeches boilerplate. The biggest story about President Donald Trump’s inauguration, after all, was its paltry attendance.

But talking heads and politicians seem to cherish these traditions precisely because of their blandness. These last few months have seen a cavalcade of tributes to the “peaceful transition” between administrations. Some commentators invoked Lincoln, others George Washington, and still others Ronald Reagan, who, in his first inaugural address, called the ceremony “nothing less than a miracle.” Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski even deemed peaceful transitions “the source” of American exceptionalism. And the New York Times columnist Dan Barry was downright mawkish about the danger Trump posed to the “sacred transition of power.”

This interest in the transition is a sign not of confidence but of insecurity about the country we claim to be. In quintessentially American fashion, we fall back on “exceptionalism” in moments when we face mounting evidence that our political system is just as frail and corruptible as any other. This truth became evident on Wednesday when a mob incited by Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, violently disrupting and delaying a normally perfunctory process, the certification of the election.