America’s Obsession With “Peaceful” Transitions Crashes Into Reality

This interest in the transition is a sign not of confidence but of insecurity about the country we claim to be. In quintessentially American fashion, we fall back on “exceptionalism” in moments when we face mounting evidence that our political system is just as frail and corruptible as any other. This truth became evident on Wednesday when a mob incited by Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, violently disrupting and delaying a normally perfunctory process, the certification of the election.

The concept of a peaceful transition of power is itself an artifact of the Cold War. One of its earliest appearances in The New York Times is in a piece on the Guatemalan military’s plans for a “peaceful transition” after the 1957 assassination of the country’s dictator. The first U.S. president to invoke some version of the phrase at his own inauguration was Richard Nixon, who celebrated the “majesty” of the “orderly transfer of power” on his Inauguration Day in 1969, after a year of uprisings, assassinations, and war. And in 1981, on the same day that Reagan invoked the “miracle” of transition, Iran released its American hostages, and the pair of events made for a flattering image of the United States. The Washington Post took care to point out that the Iranian Revolution should make readers admire the “peaceful transition of power that is the American way.”

Various pundits and presidents since then assured Americans that they were envied around the world for their transitions. A dull ritual, rarely compelling in its own right, became a way to measure ourselves against other countries. But as these comparisons grew more strained, our self-congratulation only seemed to get louder.