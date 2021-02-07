George Shultz, The Nowhere Man

he is a very intelligent man with a very strong character. He is the mirror image of Haig. For example, in dealing with the Chinese. The Chinese are very threatening people. They are always telling us that it’s too bad we can’t have improved relations. They mean that if we want improved relations, we have to give them everything they want, which means that they should have their way with Taiwan. Well, Haig’s whole reflex in dealing with a threat was to cringe. Shultz’s is to stiffen. He doesn’t scare easily. He doesn’t weaken. Haig spoke loudly, but was loaded with self-doubt. Shultz speaks softly and is quite strong.

What Haig fatally forgot about bureaucratic maneuvering, Shultz practices as a master. “He has the President’s total confidence,” says a top White House aide. Shultz defers to Reagan, always backs him up in conversations with subordinates, and never contradicts him when others are present. “The whole secret of this Administration,” says one official, “is that the President is not to be humiliated. Whoever does that is dead. George Shultz never does it.” Unlike Reagan, Weinberger, and Clark, Shultz is no Californian—”He’s a big-time Eastern establishment mogul who moved West,” a fellow Cabinet officer says—but he understands the laid-back California style of the Reagan entourage in a way that Haig never did. “Those Californians—Meese, Reagan, Clark, and Weinberger—are all really nice to each other,” according to one non-Californian. “Haig wasn’t nice to anybody.”

Shultz tends to be admired and respected by his subordinates at State, partly because he is so different from Haig—”the guerrilla wars are over now,” one of them said—and partly because Shultz listens to them. “There is an astounding inner serenity to him,” one of them said.

He isn’t anxious or trying to prove himself. He seems to have certain very strong beliefs—in this system of government, in free trade and open markets. He is a conservative with a small c, unlike some other people in this Administration, who are capital C. He also has a more optimistic view of the situation of the United States, and maybe of the human condition, than﻿ Henry Kissinger. He thinks there are irreconcilable conflicts between us and the Soviets, for example, but he thinks the United States has lots of strengths to bring to the competition and that the differences can be managed and tensions controlled.



Actually Shultz activates a certain tendency for others to impute their own views to him. This may grow out of his legendary ability to listen closely to what others tell him, question them actively, but give little of his own views back. He is not universally loved. One former aide said, “He’s extraordinarily cold, and if you disagree with him, he doesn’t like it. Those beady eyes get beadier and beadier. It’s interesting, too, that he never praises in private, only in public, where it reflects well on him, too.” Shultz is regarded as a strong manager of the State Department in the sense that he knows what his top subordinates are doing, although he has not shaken up the place since taking over from Haig. He installed his protege Kenneth Dam, Provost of the University of Chicago, as No. 2 man, replacing career diplomat Walter Stoessel. He transferred Haig’s smart young policy planning chief, Paul D. Wolfowitz, to be Assistant Secretary of State for Asia, and restructured the policy planning staff into a collegial think tank which includes former Kissinger assistant Peter Rodman and academician Robert Osgood operating under economist Stephen Bosworth. He replaced Haig’s press spokesman, Dean Fischer, with John Hughes, former editor of The Christian Science Monitor. But all other major bureaus—Europe, Latin America, Africa, Human Rights, etc.—remain in the hands of Haig appointees, and Lawrence Eagleburger, Haig’s No. 3 man, retains the job of Undersecretary for Political Affairs. Shultz’s pattern seems to be to work with what’s there unless he can’t.