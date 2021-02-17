Transcript: On Being Wrong

Paul: I mean, it’s brutal, right? This is the wrong audience for it, and I’m sorry, but it’s the significance of good communication, good writing, good narrative, the idea that good writing and good thinking could save the world. I really believed that deep down. And it’s just heartbreak, right?

Alex: Yeah.

Paul: But I mean, you know, how’s it going?

What I remember, being that age, is, I didn’t know why I didn’t have power. I just knew I didn’t have it. And that becomes a real puzzle. Like, why don’t I have authority? I seem to be really smart. I have a degree in English literature. And yet there are people in politics who are able to make decisions about me and I’m not able to make decisions about them. That seems incredibly unfair to me. I’m going to start a blog and write about going out to bars in Brooklyn, which will absolutely change this culture. So you’re living in your world, and you’ve got a set of rules, an ethos, and you aren’t really participating in the big world, you’re living in a scene. I think the power of the scene, especially when you’re a little bit younger—it just seems like it’s the whole world. You don’t realize just how many people completely don’t share your point of view.

Alex: And don’t share your values. I think that that’s important, right? Because that sort of attitude, that 2000 attitude, was like, if we democratize everything, there will be a groundswell of people who broadly share my values.

Paul: And it’s free speech, right? You’re nailing it. It’s “We’re all going to come together and more communication will be better.” And look, everybody knows it—it didn’t work.

Laura: It’s interesting talking to you about this kind of 20-year span, because a lot of the people we’re talking to, they’ve been wrong about something, but maybe they realize that six months or a year down the line. And with you, it’s been over your whole adult life.

Paul: Yeah, Paul. You were incredibly wrong. Like, wow.

Laura: So my question is how much the sense of being wrong is based on the subject itself, because this is something that most people were wrong about, how the internet was going to turn out, and how much of it is the wisdom of age versus the idealism of youth?

Paul Ford: That’s a tricky one. I think it’s a lot of the latter, right? First of all, I mentor and work with young people who come across the technology industry and they say, “Boy, I’d like some of that economic opportunity. I’d like to learn some of those things, I’d like to participate.” I love working with people like that, and they find wonderful things to be excited about. They’re really motivated by tech, there are still a lot of puzzles to solve, and they’re figuring out culture as they go along. So is their experience not valid because things are weird and ugly? No. I mean, we knew who the enemies were back then. It’s just like power consolidated. What I didn’t realize—and I think this is where age comes in—I don’t actually blame the internet. I don’t blame even, like, a Facebook. I feel that certain people are around, they come up with ideas, they centralize enormous amounts of power and revenue, and then the ethics don’t scale. Commonly understood ethics don’t scale unless you have frameworks—literally institutional frameworks, things like governance and law, that allow you to evaluate how people are performing ethically and punish and reward accordingly. And Facebook is like, “We went to the animal shelter and got an oversight board, and aren’t we great?” So I’m not surprised that that happened. I think a lot of it is just you’re getting older and you realize, “Oh, this is how power works. And boy, people really want those things, and instead of feeling really bad about that, they feel completely fine about it. And now they have 50,000 employees and they’re completely central to the world economy and they’re not going to put their headquarters in Queens.” It’s just very weird to have been part of something that then later became the economy. It’s like if you were into a band and you’re like, “Wow, they’re good. They’ve got two guitars and that vocalist, she’s amazing.” And then, 20 or 30 years later, they literally run the world economy. You’re like, “They were just a weird indie band. That’s strange.”

Alex: Facebook is an interesting example because Jeff Bezos just stepped down as CEO of Amazon—Facebook is the last one with the founder still running it. But Mark Zuckerberg, when asked in 2021 what’s the point of Facebook, he still talks like 2000 Paul. He’s like, “The point of Facebook is, we’re bringing everyone together.”

Paul Ford: Man, it worked out so good for that guy.

Alex: Is he being completely cynical?

Paul Ford: No. He’s in a world in which billions of people love his free service. He gives hundreds of millions of dollars away. People in government are very critical, it’s annoying, you gotta go sit on a cushion, but for the most part, he works with really smart people, and they do really important work, and it scales well, and then they release the new products and everybody hates them in the press and the government, but the users love it. Who are you going to go with? So let them yell. If you need to go to another congressional hearing, you will, but my God, and then you’re going to smoke your meat, you’re going to hang out with your buds, you’re going to raise your kids, and you’re going to say to hell with it. All of us have had in our careers people who absolutely think we can go to hell. And what do you do? You just go, “Well, I guess I’m going to continue doing what I’m going to do, because I really don’t feel like bending my life around somebody who’s angry at me on Twitter or sent me a weird email.”

Alex: So the government is the person who’s angry at him on Twitter?

Paul Ford: It’s at that scope! That’s where he got. And like I said, there are no ethical systems that actually scale at the speed that he would need. So instead they’re like, “At Facebook, we care very deeply about your privacy and security.”

Alex: So if the year 2000 Paul had invented Facebook and you were now a billionaire many times over, still running the company, would you have published that Medium post in which you instructed your 2000 self that you were wrong?

Paul Ford: Absolutely not, man. See, I don’t think that if I’d been in that position and I’d found that success—I mean, I’d love to think I would have made better decisions, but I don’t know if I would have. Like, if I gave either one of you a billion people—just, here’s a billion people, and they’re going to give you little incremental bits of money, you’re going to charge advertisers for that, and we figured out that, by the way, the people who gave you the money to support this, they really want you to do it. And you’re, like, 22 or 25 years old. What are you going to do? This is not to say that we should wake up and be like, “That Mark Zuckerberg, he’s a great guy,” but these problems are structural. He doesn’t think that these are the problems, he thinks the problems are elsewhere. And we think the problem is him and his company. Maybe the truth is in the middle, maybe the truth is on our side. After observing for a long time, I don’t think it’s on his side, but they could pay me to be wrong.

Laura: So you wrote two versions of this piece about what you got wrong about the internet—one serious and one very funny. What do you find funny about being wrong?

Paul Ford: It’s very important to remind the world that you’re completely fallible and kind of an idiot, and you need to do it every single day because otherwise marketing and web tools and the frameworks we’ve built are all designed around telling you that you’re a famous genius and that you should just log in and tweet some more. But the truth is you’re an idiot. And if you went away, nobody would care—for real. Look at Donald Trump—his Twitter account left, and it was like 35 minutes, and then everybody just got on with things.

Alex: Twitter just moved on.

Paul Ford: The most important Twitter account in the world is gone, and it was like 90 minutes before people were like, “This cat is ridiculous.” And that was it. So you might as well prophylactically mock yourself, because the world doesn’t care, and it’s fun to point out just what a ridiculous clown you were when you were younger. It’s very important. It’s very healthy.

Alex: So Paul seemed to suggest there’s something healthy about looking at yourself, your past self, with some critical distance, and not being so wrapped up in your own ego that you can’t laugh about the things your young self was wrong about.

Laura: I mean, I think that’s what we’re trying to do, right? We’re trying to look at what we got wrong and compare our experience of that with other people. I wouldn’t necessarily compare it to my young self, because I was only a year younger when we made some of these episodes, but—

Alex: I was very happy when, when he acknowledged that if he had been in Mark Zuckerberg’s shoes, he would not be wondering about what he got wrong 20 years ago. Because it’s easier to admit you were wrong and to come to terms with it if it wasn’t profitable for you to be wrong,

Laura: Right. I think that one of the hardest things about recognizing a mistake is if there’s a really strong incentive for you to keep thinking that you got something right, you’re not going to be as likely to turn around and say “I was wrong, let’s talk about all the ways I was wrong.” So the next person we talked to is Carol Tavris, who is an expert in this phenomenon. She’s a social psychologist. She wrote a whole book about cognitive dissonance with Elliot Aronson. It’s called Mistakes Were Made, but Not by Me. We’ll be back after the break.

Carol: The uncomfortable feeling we have when our beliefs, a practice that we’ve done in work or life for many years, and suddenly we’re confronted with evidence that we’re wrong, that our belief is past its shelf life, that this practice that we’re doing in our work is out of date—that discomfort, between the feeling “I am a good, smart, competent, kind person,” and now you are giving me evidence suggesting that I’m not smart, not competent, not kind, that I hurt somebody else, that I’m bloody wrong—that is cognitive dissonance. And it’s really uncomfortable. The social psychologist who invented this theory many years ago, Leon Festinger, said, “It’s as uncomfortable as being hungry or thirsty.” And we’re motivated to reduce that discomfort. Now we could do it by saying, “Oh, thank you so much for this wonderful evidence that I just did something foolish wrong and stupid,” or we can say, “I would rather preserve my belief that I’m smart and competent and tell you where you can go with your stupid study.” That’s the direction most people take, of course.



Laura: So the natural reaction is to continue to believe you’re right, just dismiss the evidence that contradicts that as sort of a blip, and then we can still continue living in this world where we’re basically right about the way things were going.

Carol: Exactly. Here’s the thing: What’s most crucial is our beliefs about ourselves. If I see being a skeptic or a scientist as central to my identity, and now you tell me that I’ve actually jumped onto some belief that is foolish, that I was gullible, that I didn’t wait to get the evidence, I’m going to really feel uncomfortable about that. If you challenge me on something that is not important to my self-concept, I’m more willing to say, “Oh, thank you so much for that information.” Once we have a belief, cognitive dissonance sees to it that we only look for evidence that supports the rightness of that belief. And we minimize, forget, trivialize, ignore, or overlook anything that is discrepant with our belief. That’s how we can keep on a path of belief even as we march over a cliff.

Laura: So when we were looking for guests to come on the show and talk to us about things that they were wrong about, there were lots of people we wanted to talk to who said, “I’m so sorry. I haven’t really been wrong about anything, so I can’t come on your show.” How common is cognitive dissonance?

Carol: Cognitive dissonance—I should say, there have been literally thousands of experiments since this theory was first promulgated. And the fascinating thing about it is how nonobvious it is, that is, it’s understandable if somebody makes a mistake, and they know they’ve made a mistake, to lie about it to other people, to avoid penalties or divorce or going to prison. What cognitive dissonance shows is that this is the mechanism that allows us to lie to ourselves, to keep on doing something or believing in something without pausing to think twice that it might be time to rethink it. That’s how universal this phenomenon is. The content of what we feel dissonance about will vary, but the mechanism is universal. And so the question is what people do to reduce the dissonance. Most people reduce dissonance by denying the evidence. Or we leap to a judgment about somebody, and then once we’ve made a judgment—some sensational case in the news, the behavior of a loved one in our lives—we then begin to justify that belief, that decision we made, and then we don’t look back. And that’s how we can move very far along a path of a bad, wrong, out-of-date belief.

Laura: You referred to experiments there earlier, and what you’re describing sounds, because of the nature of it and the self-deception involved, quite hard to identify. So how do you measure it?

Carol: Well, one of the most famous studies that my co-author and dear friend Elliot Aronson did many years ago was called “Severity of Initiation on Liking for the Group.” So the idea was, you know, we were all governed by behaviorism. Why would anyone subject themselves to pain and discomfort if they didn’t have to? He set up a beautiful experiment in which some of his students had to go through an embarrassing, painful, difficult task to be admitted to a group that was then going to be discussing sexual behavior, and the control group just had to do some boring task that was not involving in any way. And now both groups listened to an alleged recording of participants of the group. And that is the most boring discussion about sex it could possibly be. But the people who went through the embarrassing initiation liked the group more and were more eager to join it than the control group. Really, the reason for such practices as hazing and harsh discipline for admission to a group, what happens is people don’t say to themselves, “Well, that was stupid, I just spent all this time freezing in the cold and drinking a gallon of alcohol in order to join this group, what am I doing, I’m an idiot.” No one wants to think they’re an idiot, that they spent time, money, and effort on something that was not worth doing. And indeed what you see, in study after study after study, is people find mental ways of justifying what they did, even when the outcome wasn’t demonstrably worth it.

Laura: The title of one of your books is Mistakes Were Made, which is a very famous phrase used by not one but two U.S. presidents—or maybe more, am I right about that?

Carol: Many. Oh, everybody has said it. It’s the “subjective self-exonerative tense,” as one journalist put it. “Mistakes were made. I didn’t do it.” The rest of the title of our book is Mistakes Were Made, but Not by Me. That’s the point.

Laura: So that’s kind of a halfway house toward admission that you were wrong, right? If you say “mistakes were made,” you’re acknowledging something wasn’t right here. It feels bad to say, “I made that mistake,” especially if you’re a head of state, and the thing you made a mistake about could be as significant as the decision to go to war.

Carol: Exactly. But look, let’s clarify here the reasons that people will say, “Mistakes were made, but not by me.” If they know what the payoff is going to be—they’ll be voted out of office, they’ll lose somebody’s respect, they’ll have to pay a fine, their spouse will leave them—that would be the reason to deny responsibility. But the other main reason is, you don’t really believe you did anything wrong. You’re accusing me of sexually harassing somebody—I don’t think it was really harassment, please, no big deal.

Laura: Occasionally I feel like you will meet someone who is exceptionally willing to own up to being wrong, these open characters who almost enjoy saying, “Well, I was entirely wrong about this huge theory I had.” They almost find it interesting. How do you think someone gets to that stage, where they are acting in a way that’s pretty untypical?

Carol: That’s true. That is of course the way scientists are meant to think—that’s what the scientific method is. And people like those you’re describing feel that they have learned something from a hypothesis that turns out to be wrong. Of course, we must have beliefs and convictions that we lay claim to, they give our lives color and meaning, but the goal is to hold them lightly enough so that if you get evidence that it’s time to let them go, you’re able to do that.

Laura: Do you think that at certain moments in history, and under certain political conditions, it’s harder to get things right, or that cognitive dissonance is more common? Do people experience more cognitive dissonance in a time of upheaval?

Carol: Well, that is an interesting question. You can’t speak about people having more or less cognitive dissonance, though. I think what your question reflects is that, as many have said, our country has become so politically polarized that every decision is suddenly now attached to a political commitment, if you will, so that decisions that once would not have been terribly fraught, would not induce massive dissonance to learn that they might be wrong, now suddenly are and do.

Laura: Is what you’re saying here, what’s most important, in recognizing that you’re wrong, it’s not necessarily the content of the belief that’s being disrupted, but it’s just how high the stakes are?

Carol: Exactly. How high the stakes are and how central it is to your view of yourself. One of the rioters at the Capitol, standing there with his identification, speaking to a reporter—you know, a clearly identifiable guy—and the reporter says to him, “What’s your name?” And he says, “My name is John, but I’m not going to tell you my last name, do you think I’m dumb?” Do you see the point—“Do you think I’m dumb?” This is the central thing that keeps people attached to their beliefs. If, when we talk to another person and we say, “What were you thinking when you did XYZ?” that question is saying to them, “What are you, stupid?” And what are they going to do? They’re going to say, “What I was thinking was I was really smart and well informed to make that decision.” You’ll make them want to justify that decision even more strongly. See, the point about being able to say I was wrong, it’s not just to say I was wrong and get it off your chest and say, “Please forgive me.” The benefit of it is to ask, “What was I overlooking that I should have noticed? What kind of evidence was I ignoring?” As Elliot always says, “What did I know at the time I made that decision that I didn’t want to know?” Great question.

Alex: So what were we overlooking that we should have noticed over the last year?

Laura: Well, I think having talked to all of these people and having talked with Carol, my feeling is not that there were major facts that we were not taking into account. My feeling is that when we did an episode that ended up being overtaken by events, it was because we emphasize the wrong things. We had the right concerns—we were asking what makes a candidate attractive, when do people need to protest, how will we get vaccines—we just didn’t manage to frame those questions in quite the right way sometimes.

Alex: About the vaccine episode, in the back of my head I was thinking, “This all seems a little too confident about the rollout, based on how the government’s been going recently.” But this is also my just saying, “Well, it turns out I’ve never been wrong about anything—even if I didn’t say it, I was actually secretly right.” So perhaps I haven’t learned anything this week.

Laura: Well, the vaccine episode to me is one of the more puzzling things we got wrong, because we were wrong because we were too optimistic.

Alex: Yes. Which anyone who knows us, I think, would be surprised by.

Laura: Right, all of my conversations with you about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by, say, the governor of New York State, where we live, have not been optimistic at all, have been very attuned to the ways in which government has not done a great job. And yet we didn’t really talk about that in the episode. I think it would have been a much more accurate picture if we had talked more about who is going to be rolling out the vaccine, what to expect from the leaders that we know are in charge of this.

Alex: I liked Carol’s point that when you ask someone, “What were you thinking when you did this thing you got wrong?” effectively you’re asking them, “Why did you do this stupid thing?” And no one wants to admit they did a stupid thing. So this is why I’m trying to figure out about my self-critique of the questions I didn’t ask. Is that my saying, “Oh, I should have done that better”? Or is that my just saying, “I actually wasn’t stupid at the time, I should have known better”?

Laura: Is this our way of saying, normally when you’re wrong, it’s because you did something stupid, but we were wrong because we are too smart?

Alex: I mean, that’s possible. I think we should be open to the possibility that we were wrong because we were too smart, Laura.

Laura: Somehow that doesn’t feel like the right takeaway for this episode.

Alex: I’ll let the listener decide.

Laura: I’m going to try and live up to Paul Ford’s spirit of humility.

Alex: That’s probably the wiser course of action.