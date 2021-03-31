Andrew Cuomo, the Creepy Tyrant of Albany

Alex: I will say, when you were writing your book about Andrew Cuomo, I think you and I probably both would have assumed he was going to win that fourth term.

Ross: Hundred percent. I did not think he was beatable. It felt like a foregone conclusion. Now it is not. He’s a lot less popular, and prominent politicians with their own following and their own ability to raise money could force him aside this year or next.

Laura: So Ross’s read on Cuomo is that his career has been a response to his father’s, that he’s focused on correcting for his weaknesses and wanting to surpass him.

Alex: Now Cuomo’s in this position of being urged in the strongest possible terms to resign. And he’s not just resisting, he’s trying to pass a state budget. I wanted to talk to someone with direct experience of working with him, who understands how Cuomo’s power works and who has seen firsthand how he wields it.

Laura: So Alex spoke to Julia Salazar, a New York state Senator for the 18th district, which covers much of Brooklyn.

Alex: Senator Salazar, thank you so much for making the time to talk to us.

Julia: Thank you, Alex. Happy to be here.

Alex: This was a bit tricky to schedule because this is a busy season for you right now—this is budget season in New York, right?

Julia: Yeah, this is state budget season, which is always very hectic. The budget’s due on April 1st. But it has become even more chaotic because of the news, that’s coming out about the governor and allegations against him.

Alex: Senator Salazar explained that at the beginning of every year, the governor and his administration prepare a draft budget. They send it to the legislature, then both houses, the Senate and the assembly, analyze what the governor has proposed.

Julia: We hold a series of joint legislative hearings on each of the policy areas that are addressed in the budget covers everything you could possibly think impacting the lives of New Yorkers, and we respond with two respective one-house budgets.

Alex: So now basically we have three proposed budgets: What the assembly wants, what the Senate wants, and what the governor wants.

Julia: And then from there, three-way negotiations begin among the executive—the executive being the governor—the assembly, and the Senate. And so that will mark really the final stretch before a budget would need to be passed in order for us to have an on-time budget. This process is usually referred to as three men in a room. Andrea Stuart Cousins is the leader of the state Senate, so it’s no longer three men in a room per se, but it’s a process that has historically been very opaque and really lacked public input and public transparency.

Alex: So tell me about the three men in a room, because I think that’s really important, and that gets to the power here. I think people have this sort of “schoolhouse rock” idea of how legislation passes, like someone proposes a bill, these legislative bodies vote on it, and it gets signed into law. But the budget process was the three men in a room thing, where the governor, who was Andrew Cuomo, would be in a backroom deal with two other people, and they would try to decide everything.

Salazar: Yeah, that’s exactly right. It’s been a lot of backroom deals. Legislators often know very little about the contents of the budget bills and what’s going to be the enacted budget until moments before we vote on it. We have seen in the final hours or the final day before the budget is due the governor slipping in what we would call poison pills, things that are priorities for the governor—such as, in 2019, the governor giving himself a substantial pay raise.

Alex: So then if the legislature rejects the budget or they can’t pass it on time, there’s a government shutdown, suspension of pay for state workers—

Julia: Although not the governor, interestingly enough.

Alex: How you’re describing it, and correct me if I’m wrong, it’s like a “take it or leave it” thing. The governor has all this power to be like, “Here’s what I’ve decided we’re going to do this year, take it or leave it.”

Julia: Yeah, I mean, we are in a much weaker negotiating position than the governor. And the only way that that’s ever going to change is if there is a constitutional amendment to make sure that we’re actually functioning as two coequal branches in the budget process.

Alex: It’s funny, because right now we’re describing a sort of contentious negotiation between a Democratic legislature and a Democratic governor. Why is it like this when theoretically everyone’s on the same side?

Julia: I think there’s a couple things that contribute to this. One is perhaps just a fundamental flaw in the two-party system such that any two Democrats, even in a state like New York—where we have a super-majority of Democrats in the assembly, a super-majority of Democrats in the state Senate, and an ostensibly Democratic governor—any two Democrats can have vastly different political views, from pretty conservative Democrats to someone like myself, who’s a Democratic socialist. And then we have a governor who frankly has pretty much been an unapologetic fiscal conservative. And so he’s often resistant to the types of progressive policy that the state Senate and the state assembly want to achieve.

Alex: So the senator explained how Cuomo empowered Republicans to maintain political power in New York for a few years.



Julia: He supported, behind the scenes, the creation of the Independent Democratic Conference—Democrats in the state Senate who caucused with the Republicans and maintained de facto majority Republican power in the state Senate for years, as the governor intended.

Alex: So this is a really important point that Senator Salazar was making, which is that in a state that is now effectively a one-party Democratic state, there are all these things that we’re still having trouble getting passed. And Governor Cuomo was often the reason for that, in part because. for a few years there, he was allowing Republicans to maintain control over one arm of government.

Julia: And as a consequence, there was a lot of progressive legislation that was held up by our Democratic governor.

Alex: I think part of Cuomo’s sales pitch, especially when he first ran, was that Albany is dysfunctional and you need someone like him to get things done. But that was, as you say, with a Republican Senate majority—and in fact, the New York state Senate is basically gerrymandered for Republicans to control it, and the fact that Democrats control it is a sign of how much politics have changed in New York over the last few years.

Julia: Yeah, this session is the very first time I think in the history of the state that we have a super-majority of Democrats in both houses—not the first time that we have a Democratic-majority Senate and a Democratic-majority assembly, but rather that we have enough Democrats in each house that we could override the governor’s veto.

Alex: I think part of what’s happening in this moment is that Andrew Cuomo was sort of engineered to operate in a different political environment. That’s why I bring up the 2018 and the 2020 elections—he’s not necessarily suited for a world where someone like you gets elected to the state Senate, and where you are not alone. It’s not even necessarily a matter of ideology, it’s that all these people started showing up who owed no fealty to him, and didn’t necessarily think that they had to respect the machine that he represents, right? It’s a different atmosphere in Albany now than it was when he got there.

Julia: I came in with this class, you could say, of other legislators who also ran grassroots campaigns, who ran against the establishment, who were truly accountable to their constituents, and, more importantly, not beholden to the governor or to the establishment. And therefore he hasn’t had the control over us or been able to intimidate us the way that he would in the past.

Alex: So the governor’s sales pitch was, “I can navigate an Albany where there’s all these basically literally Republican-allied Democrats.” Perhaps now we need one who says, like, “I can get things done with a legislature that has all these actually grassroots Democrats.”

Julia: Yeah. It’s very interesting. And I think that given what’s happening right now— I’m among the people who are calling on the governor to resign, and if he fails to resign, for us to move forward with impeachment proceedings—but regardless, for as long as the governor is still in office, he’s going to have to reckon with this growing body of legislators who are not accountable to him, and are not afraid to stand up to him.

Laura: Alex’s conversation with the senator highlights just how out of step Cuomo is with the political environment in New York today.

Alex: We also asked Rebecca what she thought was behind Cuomo’s apparent decision to stay in the face of such strong pressure to go away.

Laura: Now that a lot of this is out, Cuomo’s reaction has been “I’m staying and I’m going to continue to be the governor,” which I think is quite unusual, because if you see these kinds of allegations made against someone who is the CEO of a company or a big movie producer, the reaction is usually, by the point that there is this much stuff, they leave or they’re forced to go. But he’s elected, and he can say, “I’m staying.” You’re reporting on someone who can choose to ignore this stuff if they want.



Rebecca: After 2017, there was this spate of powerful people, many of them powerful white men, who had reporting come out that led them to step away from power. Now at a certain point, some of those people, I think, learned from the Trump playbook that you just don’t go anywhere. And in fact, there are a lot of ways in which there are many valid comparisons between Trump’s approach to power and Andrew Cuomo’s approach to power. If you are, in fact, in it for the power, then that approach of just, well, “I can just keep my power” actually makes sense. If your concern is, “Can I capably steer my state forward? Can I continue to do the work that needs to be done on behalf of my constituents?” Then you might get a different answer about, like, what is my set of decisions here. But if in fact the pursuit of power is the ends, then just keeping your power seems like it might work.

Alex: I feel like if you want to answer the question of what Andrew Cuomo wants to do with his power, you really can only reach to psychological explanations, which seems very unsatisfactory. That’s where you end up: He wants to to name a bridge after his dad and then serve one more term than him. Because you can’t point at Cuomo’s project. You can’t point to what his ideal New York looks like, and how he’s making it happen.

Rebecca: I think that point is so crucial. One of the ironies of Andrew Cuomo is that so much of this power playing—it’s so weird—actually involved Cuomo himself creating the conditions of paralysis so that he couldn’t do anything. “I’m a progressive, but there’s nothing I can possibly do as a progressive governor because the legislature is not in Democratic hands, so they won’t pass anything progressive. And also the state budget is shrinking, so we don’t have money. So we have to make cuts to all of these programs.” And so the funny thing is for all of his interest in power, part of the machinations were about keeping himself in a position of paralysis, like “nothing I can do here.” So that really does prompt this question: What did you want this job for? In some ways, if the man was just a Republican and passed a conservative agenda, it would be clearer. Like, okay, so you want just regressive policies because this is your ideology. But it’s not even that. I don’t think there is an ideology. Somebody said to me, and this is another thing that’s very Trumpian to me, is I think the only thing he believes in is Andrew Cuomo.

Alex: You can read Rebecca Traister’s article, “Inside Andrew Cuomo’s Toxic Workplace,” at New York Magazine.



Laura: Ross Barkan’s book, The Prince: Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, and the Fall of New York, will be published in July.

Alex: Andrew Cuomo’s American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic, is available in bookshop remainder piles nationwide.