The Problem With Trusting “the Science”

The problem, though, is that “the science” is never objective; it has always been vested with the highly subjective concepts of expertise and authority. “Following the science” once meant diagnosing slaves who tried to escape bondage with drapetomania, a mental disorder the Southern physician Samuel A. Cartwright believed afflicted fugitives, or confining a “hysterical” woman in her room for months on end, as the pioneering neurologist Silas Weir Mitchell recommended. Today, in our more enlightened times, listening to the science sometimes means listening to the doctors who systematically undertreat pain in their Black patients.

In these cases, experts have lent scientific authority to political orders that treated white supremacy and patriarchy as natural facts. As the academic Britt Rusert has shown, science has been a powerful weapon of dispossession, sanctioning slavery, segregation, and colonial conquest. This history, she writes, should remind us that “science is not inherently ‘good’ or ‘real’; its claims to and on reality are constructed like all forms of knowledge.”

The current debates around school reopenings are a case in point. Teachers’ unions have demanded that adult school staff be vaccinated before they resume teaching. Critics like Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, and Marc Thiessen, a former GOP speechwriter, claim that approach goes against “the science,” citing studies that suggest K-12 schools tend not to disseminate the virus to the families and neighbors of students and staff. (CDC scientists have also recommended social distancing, masking, and regular testing in schools—but, as teachers know, no amount of scientific evidence showing the importance of such measures will be able to summon the funding necessary to implement them.)