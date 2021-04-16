The Problem With Trusting “the Science”

“The good thing about Science,” TV science evangelist and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted in 2013, “is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it.” Protesters at the “March for Science” used versions of the phrase to rebuke a presidency that denied climate change and, later, suggested that injecting bleach might cure coronavirus. Some of their signs proclaimed WE <3 EXPERTS! Now, in the first months of the Biden presidency, liberals are once again cheering an administration that “believes in science.”

Or, as it is often phrased, “the science”—not so much particular scientific research but the very idea of it: the acceptance of universal, rational objectivity as the basis for our interactions with the natural world. It’s an undoubtedly worthy ideal, promising relief from the mendacious posturing of so much American political discourse.

The problem, though, is that “the science” is never objective; it has always been vested with the highly subjective concepts of expertise and authority. “Following the science” once meant diagnosing slaves who tried to escape bondage with drapetomania, a mental disorder the Southern physician Samuel A. Cartwright believed afflicted fugitives, or confining a “hysterical” woman in her room for months on end, as the pioneering neurologist Silas Weir Mitchell recommended. Today, in our more enlightened times, listening to the science sometimes means listening to the doctors who systematically undertreat pain in their Black patients.