The Undefeated

I thought of George Eliot and Middlemarch recently while watching the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) series about the twentieth-century American writer Ernest Hemingway. Hemingway, in contrast to Eliot, never wrote much about the social milieu with which he was most familiar, his hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, and the neighboring city of Chicago, though he surely must have considered doing so. The PBS documentary, and my own readings, suggested why he could never have successfully completed such a project.

In any Hemingway short story or novel, whether it is filtered through a first- or third-person narrator, there is really only one perspective presented, one voice: that of the author. Whether it is Nick Adams, or Jake Barnes, or Lieutenant Henry, or an elderly Cuban fisherman, it is the perceptions of Hemingway himself that you are given, and his voice—his singular, inimitable, incantatory voice—that you hear. There is nothing wrong with this, and in fact, given the goal Hemingway set for himself when he began writing in earnest in Paris in the 1920s—to learn to describe not the emotion a character experienced, but the thing or phenomenon that produced the emotion, which in turn would evoke a similar reaction in the reader—it could hardly have been otherwise. Such a methodology can only be brought to bear through the consciousness of a single individual.

The Hemingway protagonist is typically alone. Nick Adams, the sole character of “Big Two-Hearted River,” fishes all by himself throughout one of the longest short stories the author ever wrote. Jake Barnes, the shattered World War I veteran and narrator of The Sun Also Rises, has surrounded himself with a group of carousing expatriates, but the reader senses a hollow loneliness beneath the glittering life of Paris. This foreshadows a pattern in Hemingway’s real life, in which he was adept at assembling groups of transitory comrades, but a failure at fostering and preserving deeper human ties. At the end of A Farewell to Arms, Lieutenant Henry, leaving his love on the slab where she has just died in childbirth, walks back to the hotel, alone, through the rain. In the finale of For Whom the Bell Tolls, Robert Jordan, an American volunteer serving the Loyalist cause in Spain, lies alone on the ground, his gun poised, awaiting certain death at the hands of an approaching column of Fascist troops. The elderly fisherman Santiago in The Old Man and the Sea, who has finally caught a giant marlin after 84 straight days of failure but then lost it to sharks, might have pulled it to shore unscathed if accompanied by the young assistant who had left for a new crew after his family lost patience with Santiago’s bad luck.