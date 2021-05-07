The World Is Waking Up to the Truth That Natural Gas Is Dirty

Continuing to replace coal with gas threatens to lock in a fuel source that needs to decline rapidly.

Methane is shorter-lived than carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but as much as 86 times as potent a warming agent over the 20-year period after it’s emitted. It’s as much as 34 times more potent over 100 years. And despite suggestions to the contrary, it’s not planet-friendly when it’s burned, either; used as fuel, it emits roughly half as much carbon dioxide as coal, but is hardly carbon-neutral. In 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency reported that methane rose more over a single year than since record keeping began in the 1980s. Human-caused methane emissions—which account for more than half of the total—stem largely from just three sectors: agriculture (40 percent), waste (20 percent), and fossil fuels (35 percent). Owing in part to growing concerns about that—and a Democratic White House and Congress—BP and Shell have each backed the push to roll back Trump era restrictions on regulating methane emissions through the Congressional Review Act.

Still, expanding gas production is central to fossil fuel industry climate commitments, which bet heavily on unproven technologies to maintain something loosely akin to business as usual. “With respect to [liquified natural gas], you know, obviously, gas is going to continue to play a really important role as economies around the world develop, populations grow, people’s standards of living rose, all are going to require power generation,” ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods told investors on its quarterly earnings call last week. “And gas is going to continue to play an important role in part, because it’s a really good substitute for coal and the fact that it’s got much lower emissions, obviously, and lower particulate.” In April, BP—the company that’s been most outspoken about wanting to go green—announced it will be embarking on two new gas projects in India and Egypt. Shell’s Energy Transition Strategy notes that, “Ending our activities in oil and gas too early when they are vital to meeting today’s energy demand would not help our customers, or our shareholders.” The company contends that it will enjoy “attractive exploration opportunities in the first half of this decade.” Shell projects gas will account for 55 percent of its hydrocarbon sales through 2030.

