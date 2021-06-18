The IRS Could Be a Force for Social Good

On June 10, 2019, John Lewis took to the floor of the House of Representatives to tout a piece of legislation that he and his colleagues, including some Republicans, had worked on for years. It was to be a major legislative achievement, and he wanted the public to know it. “This is not a Republican or a Democratic bill,” Lewis said. “It is an American one,” a vital effort to reinvigorate a failing government agency.

At the time, the Internal Revenue Service was underfunded, understaffed, and unable to fulfill some of its most basic duties. Republicans in Congress had villainized it as a thieving bureaucracy for decades. Between 2010 and 2018, they had slashed its budget by 20 percent—and the IRS, whittled to a nub, was forced to lay off 22 percent of its staff. The agency was auditing about half as many individual income tax returns as it had at the start of the decade; audits of corporate returns had fallen by 37 percent, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office. With the Taxpayer First Act, Lewis and his colleagues had hoped to refurbish the moribund organization and bring it into the modern era. But despite—or perhaps because of—its bipartisan support, the law didn’t include the one thing the IRS needed most: an increase in its budget. In the interests of efficiency, Congress was asking the IRS to do more with less. And no one seemed to have the political will to fix it.

Two years later, President Joe Biden appears intent on proving otherwise. In his proposed 2022 budget, he asked Congress to increase the IRS’s budget by more than 10 percent, and requested an additional $417 million for tax enforcement. Even more boldly, as part of his American Families Plan, Biden would grant the IRS $80 billion over 10 years to tackle tax evasion by the ultrarich in the hopes of raising $700 billion in revenue. He has also proposed increasing the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent, as well as a modest increase in capital gains taxes for those earning more than $1 million. Biden needs every penny he can get to pay for his ambitious social programs. But is he really going to be able to revive the IRS, or will Republican intransigence cause him to sacrifice even modest reformist hopes for one of America’s most important bureaucracies?