The IRS Could Be a Force for Social Good

Two years later, President Joe Biden appears intent on proving otherwise. In his proposed 2022 budget, he asked Congress to increase the IRS’s budget by more than 10 percent, and requested an additional $417 million for tax enforcement. Even more boldly, as part of his American Families Plan, Biden would grant the IRS $80 billion over 10 years to tackle tax evasion by the ultrarich in the hopes of raising $700 billion in revenue. He has also proposed increasing the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent, as well as a modest increase in capital gains taxes for those earning more than $1 million. Biden needs every penny he can get to pay for his ambitious social programs. But is he really going to be able to revive the IRS, or will Republican intransigence cause him to sacrifice even modest reformist hopes for one of America’s most important bureaucracies?

The story of how the IRS arrived at its beleaguered and demonized state is not easily reducible to any one animating event. There have been tax protests for longer than there’s been a United States, but for most of the twentieth century, the federal government levied robust taxes, with the highest individual income tax rate topping out around 90 percent in the early Cold War years. It was only after the oil shocks of the 1970s and the rise of Ronald Reagan that tax cuts hardened into Republican dogma, and conservatives began to see taxes as inherently unjust, with Grover Norquist convincing more than 1,000 Republican lawmakers to sign the Taxpayer Protection Pledge, a promise to oppose all tax increases.

In the years since, Republican legislators have tried to chisel away at IRS resources, casting the agency as inefficient and tyrannical. They have performed a complicated dance of complaining about deficits while cutting taxes—claiming that the cuts would stimulate the economy and boost tax revenue. Democrats, succumbing to the same neoliberal logic, began treating all tax increases as a quick ticket to electoral disaster, and bought into Republicans’ core conceit even as deficits grew. In 2012, for instance, Obama supported an extension of some of Bush’s tax cuts.