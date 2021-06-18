The Performative Rhetoric of “Allyship”

In the September 1970 issue of the radical feminist magazine off our backs, an anonymous author asked, “Who are our real allies in a revolutionary struggle?” Half a century later, a writer posed a similar question in Marie Claire: “How Can I Become a Better Ally?”

That subtle shift in rhetoric, from “allies” to “ally,” has made a difference. Typically, “allies” are organizations, armies, or nations united in a struggle against a common enemy. But “ally” now has a second, distinctly modern meaning in the Oxford English Dictionary, as someone who “supports the rights of a marginalized group … without being a member of it.” Rather than joining a coalition among groups of allies, the modern ally is devoted to improving both themselves and, by extension, the community around them. “Allyship” is a personal choice and a character trait.

In the places where the language of allyship circulates—among activists, on social media, and in universities and workplaces—it is often presented as a skill to be mastered. On a web page titled “How to be a white ally,” Imperial College London urges students and faculty to “listen” to their Black friends and to Black activists who post on social media. And a 2014 article, “How to be a better ally,” counseled readers to “lift up marginalized voices, not to usurp them.”