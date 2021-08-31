Arms for Afghanistan

THE ROLES of the other nations involved in the covert operation have remained constant since the operation began. The United States has provided financial assistance, $20 million to $30 million to start, considerably more since; has arranged the purchase of some weapons on the international arms market; and is the operation’s primary planner and coordinator. Saudi Arabia has undertaken the other major financing role, equal to or greater than that of the United States. The Saudis, who also bankroll much of Pakistan’s military budget, have kept a firm hand on the Pakistanis, pushing them—at United States urging— to keep their border open for the transfer of arms to Afghanistan. The Egyptians have provided training for the Afghan guerrilla fighters and serve as the major source of arms—supplying weapons obtained from the Soviet Union during the years of Egyptian-Soviet friendship, and tons of replicated Soviet armaments, turned out in factories on the outskirts of Cairo.

Pakistan, the country most essential to the operation’s success, allows the weapons to be moved across its 1,400-mile border with Afghanistan. But the Pakistanis, fearful of Soviet retaliation, have been reluctant to aid the insurgency openly. Even today, Pakistani diplomats, who were deliberately excluded from a role in the operation’s planning, continue to insist that Pakistan is not officially cooperating in any venture to arm the resistance. But all the major features of the operation, according to American officials, have been personally approved by Pakistani president Mohammed Zia. And to reduce the risk of Soviet retaliation, the Pakistanis imposed three conditions of their own: first, the countries supplying weapons to Afghanistan would not publicly acknowledge their role; second, arms arriving in Pakistan would have to move immediately across the border, without any storage or warehousing; and third, the quantity of weapons moving through Pakistan would be limited to the equivalent of about two planeloads a week. The weapons arrive as air cargo in Pakistan, in planes whose markings are constantly changed. There, under the supervision of the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate, the arms are transferred to the mujahiddin, who carry them across the border on the backs of men and mules, then up into the mountain passes where the weapons are distributed to bands of tribesmen in their camps.

The flow of arms began as a trickle in the first months after the invasion. In October 1980, the Carter administration and the Islamic states committed themselves to a significant increase in the level of aid, particularly heavy equipment for antitank and antiaircraft warfare. The effects of those shipments began to be felt this spring. The Reagan administration has since reviewed the clandestine operation and ordered it expanded. Pakistan, impressed with the administration’s pledge of three billion dollars in long-term military credits, has eased some of its restrictions on the quantity of arms crossing the border.

The mujahiddin say they still need more arms, and that is doubtless true. They complain that they are still not getting help from the United States. Untrue. The resistance fighters seldom know where their equipment comes from. Some of it has been acquired as a result of the very high rate of defection in the Afghan army (some estimates say as many as three-quarters of the country’s 80,000 troops have defected). But arms passed out in the guerrilla camps are often said to have come from defectors when, in fact, they have moved through the pipeline established by the clandestine operation.