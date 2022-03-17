Make America Good Again

This could be misread as a case for moral disinterest—for rejecting not just the idea of countries as moral agents, but indeed the attempt of government to do good. That is Trump’s argument. If a state cannot be good, to attempt to make it good is futile. We either live in the mire of immorality, embracing it—as Trump would have us do—or we embark upon a project to tear down what exists entirely and rebuild from scratch, as many on the left would have it. What government needs, instead, is merely to exist, as Hobbes and the feckless fraternity president put it—it needs to function as a repository for the decisions of the individuals who make it up and govern it, and—through their belief in a better future—it may, for a time, be possible to realize something more attuned to goodness than any amoral hulk by right should be. The conservative intellectual Helen Andrews once wrote in First Things that “loving ambivalence is the best we could hope for.” I disagree: We must acknowledge the amoral ambivalence of the country as an institution, but seek ever to apply our own best moral impulses upon it.

In part, the amorality of the state is an intellectual necessity. Government may not ever be truly good; to govern is to choose, and to choose is to choose imperfectly. An arbiter of disputes between individuals could not work very long before coming to a decision that was, in one way or another, unjust. Governing is the act of attempting to find the lesser of evils—and it is itself a lesser evil, one put in place on the assumption that an ungoverned people would commit more base immoralities than a governed people. But when the leaders of a state choose to commit immoralities, clothed in the power of government, those immoralities are magnified, intensified through the authority of structures beyond the individual.

The amorality of the state is also a function of history. The “great game”—the long rivalry between Britain and Russia for dominion in Central Asia and for global influence—is an illustrative example. We could reasonably say that Russia emerged in the ninth century as Kievan Rus’. So, too, we could say it emerged in the thirteenth, on the formation of the Muscovy, or three centuries later, with the czars—or another couple of centuries after that, as it consolidated into the Russian Empire, or when communism swept across the country in the twentieth century, or when the current Russian Federation formed in the 1990s. Or take Britain, a country that in that same period was reconquered from the Norse, then conquered again by them, then reconquered again; then we find the Normans, the Angevin empire, the Wars of the Three Kingdoms and the Commonwealth, the Acts of Union, the Great Reform Act, the abolition of empire. Today, the United Kingdom has a defense agreement with Ukraine against the Russian Federation—the continuation of the “great game.”