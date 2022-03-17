Make America Good Again

This is not to say any such ideals can be realized. That belief in an idea, the idea of America, is a belief not in what America is, nor even what it can be, but in an unachievable goal. America’s better angels may win battles, they may even be ascendant someday, but they will never be first and foremost what a country is, and they will never entirely drown out our worst impulses, no matter how successful they become. Countries are flawed, inhuman things—they are not perfectible. Even if the pursuit of their perfection is worthy in itself—and it is—it is a pursuit that will, at best, approach its goal, but cannot ever reach it, as surely as an equation’s long line can infinitely approach a number but never touch it. Where both exceptionalists and counter-exceptionalists err, of course, is in believing in the primacy of good or evil, rather than in the reality of morally flawed, ever-changing, and fundamentally alterable countries that exist first and foremost as mechanisms for social organization, not as moral agents. But the fact of the country itself as a fundamentally amoral entity does not excuse amorality on the part of those inhabiting, and governing, it.

There is nothing evil in a country in itself, nor anything inherently good. Instead, we have only an amoral nothing, a blank canvas, upon which we can choose to act—or choose only to allow others to act. Rorty believed that a better America can be achieved through agency, through conscious choice to accept a narrative of national pride—and to accept as well the worst of American history. To sit back and watch ourselves follow along a supposedly predetermined path is not citizenship; it is spectatorship. We do not need to be exceptionalists in order to work to better our country; it is better that we not be, precisely because there is nothing so unique about us. But to be counter-exceptionalists is, if anything, worse: It allows complacency and lack of interest in our own future, or worse, it builds upon the impulse to tear down, to rend and gut for its own sake.

It takes more than a belief in an America that is good for America to become good. We cannot imagine righteousness and thus live it. But—and this is the tricky part—we cannot make America a force for good if we believe it is fundamentally incapable of goodness. We cannot create justice in soil where we see no place for it to take root. Whether America is considered exceptionally good, exceptionally bad, or simply exceptional, we lose something when we see in ourselves not a country like any other—possessed of better angels and lesser demons, with a winding history in which glory stands alongside shame—but a beast unique, walking its own preordained path upon a fated course. This new generation of Americans should seek not to tear down the country entirely, nor to embrace a sort of national amorality, but to strive to live its values, and so—for a little while—to build a better country, and to do the work of, in Baldwin’s terminology, “achieving” a better kind of America, not for the sake of exceptionality, but for decency.

