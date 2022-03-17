Parts of a Body House

I’ve never received an eviction notice.

These days, I shake uncontrollably every time

I think of the tactile universe. It’s been

eons since my hands were peripatetic.

Back then my body was a remote spaceship

fueled by lust and network technology.

In bed in first light, I turned towards my own

visage in the reverse setting on my phone

camera, arrows flipped. Outside now, I take

photos of everything insignificant: ragweed,

roadside forsythia, dandelion clocks over-

running a drainage ditch—ghost seed.

This year, brood x cicadas are emerging

in swarm or celebration, depending on

whom gets asked: entomologist or civilian.

On subways, I think of walking. When I walk,

I think of trains. Radiant city, your shine

whips through me with machinic consistency.

I talk to my body like it’s a house on the market.

When my mouth opens, there are sucking parts.

This is not a plague of locusts with their

pharaoh pharaoh call. This is our promised

summer. Someone has waived the inspection.

Someone has made an offer far above asking.