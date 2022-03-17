You are using an outdated browser.
Parts of a Body House

I’ve never received an eviction notice. These days, I shake uncontrollably every time I think of the tactile universe. It’s been

eons since my hands were peripatetic. Back then my body was a remote spaceship fueled by lust and network technology.

In bed in first light, I turned towards my own visage in the reverse setting on my phone camera, arrows flipped. Outside now, I take

photos of everything insignificant: ragweed, roadside forsythia, dandelion clocks over- running a drainage ditch—ghost seed.

This year, brood x cicadas are emerging in swarm or celebration, depending on whom gets asked: entomologist or civilian.

On subways, I think of walking. When I walk, I think of trains. Radiant city, your shine whips through me with machinic consistency.

I talk to my body like it’s a house on the market. When my mouth opens, there are sucking parts. This is not a plague of locusts with their

pharaoh pharaoh call. This is our promised summer. Someone has waived the inspection. Someone has made an offer far above asking.

Erika Meitner

Erika Meitner is author, most recently, of Useful Junk: Poems.

