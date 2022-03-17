Parts of a Body House

I’ve never received an eviction notice. These days, I shake uncontrollably every time I think of the tactile universe. It’s been

eons since my hands were peripatetic. Back then my body was a remote spaceship fueled by lust and network technology.

In bed in first light, I turned towards my own visage in the reverse setting on my phone camera, arrows flipped. Outside now, I take

photos of everything insignificant: ragweed, roadside forsythia, dandelion clocks over- running a drainage ditch—ghost seed.

This year, brood x cicadas are emerging in swarm or celebration, depending on whom gets asked: entomologist or civilian.

On subways, I think of walking. When I walk, I think of trains. Radiant city, your shine whips through me with machinic consistency.

I talk to my body like it’s a house on the market. When my mouth opens, there are sucking parts. This is not a plague of locusts with their

pharaoh pharaoh call. This is our promised summer. Someone has waived the inspection. Someone has made an offer far above asking.