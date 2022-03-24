The End of Russia Today

Ben: You know, obviously Russia Today is a ridiculous and sort of filthy channel. But the main priority, I felt, definitely for the U.K., was not to get BBC Russia blocked. And if that meant letting this sort of ridiculous thing stream away, I was happy to have it as long as BBC Russia with its huge, million-strong audience was left there. I just don’t think that enough people are thinking strategically about a lot of this right now. Like if you’re dealing with a regime crossing into totalitarianism that’s been half blockaded from the world, half closing itself off from the world, engaging in a war of conquest with, like, delirious mobilization campaigns, you’ve got to just think very carefully about all of these different things that are being done and what will the second order consequences be for what could be a very long confrontation.

Alex: Yeah, that’s true. It strikes me that what you described here is, and I think Americans in particular—Americans who don’t pay attention to Russia, Americans who don’t make an effort to learn about Russia—could get the sort of caricatured view that Putin’s Russia has been this authoritarian state the whole time. And while it was a managed democracy with a thug at the head of it, with fake elections, for a long time, as you described, he was allowing this liberal society to continue to exist, this liberal society to continue to produce journalism, foreign reporters to continue having freedom of movement in Russia, for the most part. And that is what has been lost now. It’s a huge change. I do think it’s important for Americans to understand that a Rubicon has been crossed, basically, especially in the sense of the accurate information we will be able to get about life on the ground in Russia.

Ben: I really agree with you that a Rubicon’s been passed in Russia in terms of oppression, and I think we have to change how we look at Russia and how we talk about Russia, especially when it comes to policymakers. So I have seen the former ambassador to Moscow, Michael McFaul, tweeting feverishly—and by that I really mean feverishly—that Russians should be running into the streets and mass protesting and quitting their jobs and speaking up now. I want him to realize, and I’ve told him, this is not the Russia of 2012 or 2011, when you could do that as a professor, as a public figure, as a journalist, and then go back to work the next day and not fear devastating consequences. We are in a situation now where you could be risking 15 years in prison. Are you sure that that’s what you want to be asking for? And in terms of lurid speculation about palace coups and the coming collapse of Russia and people with firmer prognostication than Nostradamus about what the second order consequences of this war are going to be, I really want them to stop, take a deep breath, possibly turn the app off for 48 hours and go: The majority of the expert class in the United States did not see this war coming. And that’s because Russia’s elite, Russian journalism, the remains of that, and Western journalism, were not able, even when they were in Russia, to predict that this was happening next. So I think we need to take a bit of intellectual humility here and recognize that Putin’s mind and how the Kremlin operates is a lot more of a black box than we realized and not just swap one set of assumptions for another overnight.

Alex: Yeah, I mean, it does strike me that, and I say this as someone who I’m not a foreign policy expert, but just reading everything I read about this before the invasion, I was like, it seems like the war might not happen. And I turned out to be wrong. I didn’t make that prediction publicly, but it does seem like intellectual humility is the correct answer for this.

Ben: I’m actually really quite worried about the information environment I’m seeing in U.S. political discussion and managing what’s going to be a long confrontation with Russia, because Twitter is incentivizing pundits to shout the loudest, to get the most likes, to get the most clicks in order to be heard. I think that would have been really dangerous in the worst moments of the Cold War.

Alex: Imagine Cuban Missile Crisis Twitter, my God. We’d be dead.

Ben: Appalling. Exactly. And Twitter’s also bringing like, a lot of conspiracy theories, from Ukraine into the Washington mix and are being disseminated and talked about by people who should really know better. And it’s also giving us a false impression of the battlefield, quite frankly. Twitter is not a neutral environment. It is under absolute Ukrainian dominance in terms of the information war. Western governments are actively trying to promote an image of Ukraine standing firm and victorious. Look at the U.K. government or the French government’s daily battle maps—I’m sorry, those are not neutral battle maps being drawn up. And then all of these open-source intelligence guys from their bedrooms or their offices drawing up analysis of what the videos that are posted there, when we know for a fact that the Russians have been very bad about the fact that Ukrainians are filming them. Ukraine’s been very good about not filming themselves. We’re not seeing any videos of Ukrainian defeats or columns being blown up. And a lot of people are drawing analysis off this very, very partial world, thinking it’s impartial. I think that that’s just quite a risky situation to be in. You can come to a lot of very false conclusions about what’s going on.

Laura: Ben Judah, thank you so much for coming on.

Ben: Oh, thank you very much. That was great.

Alex: Ben Judah’s article, “The Russia We Have Lost,” was published at Unherd. He’s the author of Fragile Empire: How Russia Fell In and Out of Love with Vladimir Putin.

Alex: The Politics of Everything is co-produced by Talkhouse.

Laura: Emily Cooke is our executive producer.

Alex: Myron Kaplan is our audio editor.

Laura: If you enjoy the show and you want to help support it, one thing you can do is rate and review it wherever you get your podcasts. Every review helps.

Alex: Thanks for listening.