So Long, DDT. See You Around Soon.

Elena: They were saying it for a completely different reason. On the surface, they said “we need to bring back DDT because it’s the best way to control malaria.” But underneath, they saw DDT as this important morality tale. One of the folks who was very active in spreading the idea that we needed to bring back DDT was somebody named Roger Bate, who had founded something called the European Science and Environment Forum. He wrote op-eds about DDT for places like the Los Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal. His argument was, “DDT’s story is this great example of how the liberals got things wrong. We can really spin this story and show that the greens wanted DDT banned to save birds, and then by banning it ended up causing millions of preventable deaths around the world due to malaria. If we hadn’t banned DDT to begin with, millions of more people—especially children in Sub-Saharan Africa—would be alive today.” He saw this as a way to divide liberals among themselves— divide them and pit them against each other.

Alex: DDT becomes a club with which to hit the idea of regulation, right?

Elena: Absolutely, the idea of regulation, and then added to that the idea that we should trust environmentalists and those who believe in supporting environmental values. The irony is that they weren’t successful in bringing DDT back. They didn’t necessarily even really want to bring DDT back. We didn’t bring it back. We brought back the idea that it was valuable, wrongly banned. Ironically, while I was working on this book we actually started finding long lost DDT, and some scientists in my home state of California over the last couple of years have actually found loads of it that was dumped decades and decades ago off the coast of California. Now barrels and deposits of DDT are in the Pacific that we’re aware of, that we weren’t aware of just 10, 15 years ago. We’ve just barely started to find what’s out there. It seems to be linked now to disease among marine mammals, particularly the California sea lion. So DDT is, in a way, coming back—but not in the way that the conservative pundits of the early 2000s were hoping for.

Laura: Are there any companies that are allowed to use DDT now? New uses of DDT, not what you call legacy DDT—the stuff that was dumped.

Elena: In the U.S., we still have an exception that allows DDT to be used in a public health emergency. So if there was some epidemic that was transmitted by insects and we felt we had no better way to kill off those insects and protect public health, DDT is still allowable for that. We now have a global convention, the Stockholm Convention, that countries the world over have signed on to, agreeing to phase out DDT’s use, among a list of other persistent chemicals. There are now very few places where DDT is used and only one place that’s manufacturing it left in the world. But again, it’s allowable under that convention for public health use, too.

Laura: So would that be, for instance, if there were some global pandemic of Zika, DDT might be deployed to fight that.

Elena: It absolutely could be. In fact, when Zika was here in the U.S. five or six years ago, there were folks saying, “Is now the time to use DDT? Is now the time to bring it back?” There were some people—a very small number of people—who were like, “Yeah, this is the moment.” Then there were others who were like, “We have better chemicals now. We don’t need to resort to that.”

Laura: The title of your book includes the phrase “the toxic return of DDT.” What do you mean by that?

Elena: By the late ‘70s, we were so aware of the ecological harms of DDT that we agreed that communities and areas that were heavily contaminated with it should be cleaned up. We set these cleanup targets, these levels that we wanted to bring DDT down to, and now—in the 2020s, looking back—we realize those levels aren’t low enough and DDT is still in fish. In some heavily contaminated communities we can still find it in birds, and still at toxic levels. This is decades after it was banned. Epidemiological studies show that there are intergenerational effects of DDT: Women who were exposed to it when they were young in the 1940s and 1950s seem to have an elevated risk of breast cancer, and ongoing research has shown that their daughters and then their granddaughters seem to have elevated risks or a higher frequency of risk factors for that disease too. So now we’re talking two generations down the line.

Alex: So you write about the toxic return of DDT and that we’re finding these stockpiles of it that were dumped in the ocean years and years ago. But in an important sense, banning it didn’t mean it actually just disappeared from our own environment.

Elena: We develop these chemicals, in some cases think we solve these problems through bans and through environmental cleanups like I mentioned before, but the chemicals in some cases don’t just go away. Part of DDT’s power was its persistence, and we’re still dealing with that persistence. For me, it’s really a lesson about these kinds of unintended consequences, and how long down the line we’ll still be figuring out exactly the problems we created, and the extent and duration of them.

Laura: I think what the story of DDT really shows is that banning something is this last resort that is better than not banning— because you stop creating DDT—but you really have to do what those scientists in the 1940s were asking, which is wait. Regulate this before it poisons anyone.

Alex: Before you spray it across the entire globe.

Laura: Before you create these huge reserves of it that you then have to go and bury in the sea, just waiting for them to leak into the ocean and leach into the soil. Caution is the best way to approach all of this stuff.

Elena: Yeah. And if you’re going to implement a ban, what are you banning? Are you banning the thing or the practice that it’s used in? Pesticide use actually only went up after we banned DDT. We use replacement pesticides that are just as toxic, but on a different timescale and to different people who are exposed in different ways. Part of the moral of the story is “Wait, move more slowly.” Part of it is also “Think about the larger system in which this technology is embedded in.” I guess the moral of the story, going back to the “bring back DDT” movement of the early 2000s, is “know that these technologies have different meanings for different actors.” There may be people weighing in with their opinions who are just playing some other game entirely. We may not even be aware. We’re listening, but we might not be aware.

