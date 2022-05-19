When I was young and dreamy,

I longed to be a poet,

not one with his arms

wrapped around the universe

or on his knees before a goddess,

not waving from Mount Parnassus

nor wearing a cape like Lord Byron,

rather just reporting on a dog or an orange.

But one soft night in California

I walked outside during a party,

lay down on the lawn,

beneath a lively sky

and after an interlude of nonstop gazing,

I happened to swallow the moon,

yes, I opened my mouth in awe

and swallowed the full moon whole.

And the moon dwelled within me

when I returned to the lights of the party,

where I was welcomed back

with understanding and hilarity

and was recognized long into the night

as The Man Who Swallowed the Moon,

he who had walked out of a storybook

and was dancing now with a girl in the kitchen.