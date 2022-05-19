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Billy Collins/

Marijuana

When I was young and dreamy,
I longed to be a poet,
not one with his arms
wrapped around the universe
or on his knees before a goddess,
not waving from Mount Parnassus
nor wearing a cape like Lord Byron,
rather just reporting on a dog or an orange.

But one soft night in California
I walked outside during a party,
lay down on the lawn,
beneath a lively sky
and after an interlude of nonstop gazing,
I happened to swallow the moon,
yes, I opened my mouth in awe
and swallowed the full moon whole.

And the moon dwelled within me
when I returned to the lights of the party,
where I was welcomed back
with understanding and hilarity
and was recognized long into the night
as The Man Who Swallowed the Moon,
he who had walked out of a storybook
and was dancing now with a girl in the kitchen.

Billy Collins

Billy Collins is the author of Dog Show, Whale Day, and many other collections of poetry. A former distinguished professor at Lehman College of the City University of New York, he served as poet laureate of the United States from 2001 to 2003 and as New York State Poet from 2004 to 2006. He was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 2016.

Read More:
Magazine, June 2022, Poetry