How Disney World Struck a Deal With Florida to Govern Itself

Alex: Just down the line if we need it.

Laura: If they’ll let you have that, they’ll let you build any rollercoaster you want.

Alex: When they got all of this land—I believe the amount of land that they have is twice the size of Manhattan—were their plans more ambitious than a theme park? I’ve read that Disney wanted to build the future city and all this other stuff. Were they actually serious about all of that kind of utopian community stuff? Or was it really just about making a theme park?

Richard: It is indeed true that he had an interest in new towns. When he flew up and down the East Coast, he looked at places like Reston, Virginia, for example, a new town so-called in the 1960s. However—this is very important—something that I discovered in getting access to the Disney archives in Burbank: In fact, they never intended to build a community where 20,000 people would “live and work and play.” That was a misrepresentation of their intentions. In order to have these government powers, they needed to have a general purpose local government—like the city of Orlando, like New York—because only a general purpose local governor that has elections where people vote, where people elect a mayor and a city council, could exercise these public powers to regulate and inspect buildings, for example, and to provide public services. The Reedy Creek Improvement District does not have elections. It has, well, elections based on the good capitalist principle of one acre equals one vote.

Laura: This is the form of democracy that we had in like eighteenth century England.

Richard: Well, right. That’s not the American way. Sometimes it may seem that way, but no.

Laura: Not officially.

Richard: Correct. So what they did was to create a two-tier system of government. There are two cities, Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista. Right now there are about 52 people who live in these two cities. Between the two, 52 people. They elect the city council and the mayor, and they appoint a planning and zoning commission. So the public powers—this is widely misunderstood—belong to those two cities, or false cities, and then the execution of those powers is given over to this thing called the Reedy Creek Improvement District that doesn’t have elections as they’re supposed to exist in in the United States.

Laura: The 52 people in those towns that you mentioned—they’re the kind of voting public of these two towns. That’s not just someone who’s like, “Oh hey, I found this house on Zillow and I’m moving into the neighborhood and so it just turns out I’m going to have a vote in the Reedy Creek Improvement District.”

Richard: The people who live there are trusted, supervisory level, long-term, non-union employees. You see from that description that it’s like a company town or two company towns. This was a way an attorney for the Disney company, Paul Helliwell, figured out how they could comply with the law that said that only a popularly elected government could exercise planning and zoning authority and provide public services—how they could do that end around and have it both ways.

Laura: I think that’s one of the reasons we wanted to do this episode. There are lots of challenges to democracy and lots of ways in which democracy doesn’t work as it should in the United States. But this is such an interesting example of a place where there’s a kind of a carve-out of local democracy and a company can actually set it up pretty much however they want.

Richard: Well, that’s right. You know, this is something that I have taught about and discussed with students over a long period of time. The question, “What’s the best way to build the city? Based upon centralized land ownership and administration, or based upon capitalism and democracy?” It might be noted that American cities are the first cities in world history to be built under the principles of capitalism and democracy. We call that a liberal society. The problem with democracy—there are many advantages, I believe in democracy—

Laura: Good caveat.

Richard: The problem with democracy is that it fragments power. Well, that’s a good thing in many respects, but it does make it difficult to govern the city. The other problem is fragmented land ownership. What the Disney company wanted was to have a city that was built on centralized administration and common landownership. That’s what they got by owning all the land and by creating a centralized government as well. They thought that solved the problem of governance in American cities. There was a better way to do it. In fact, as a city, Disney is pretty well built.

Alex: What I find interesting is that a lot of the framing of the special improvement district describes it as a benefit that Disney’s getting from the state of Florida. The way you described it, Disney actually did give them a good deal back in the ’60s. “We will take care of infrastructure. We will bring tourist tax dollars to your state. We’ll handle the hard part of running this. In exchange, we got all this land and all these powers.” Would you say that’s still fair? That it’s a fairer deal than many people think?

Richard: No, I wouldn’t. There’s more to the story. I guess I mentioned one thing: Disney misrepresented its intentions. It said that it needed these powers in order to build a community where 20,000 people would live and work and play—quote, Walt Disney. They never intended to build that place. Second, in the mid-’80s, Florida—fast-growing by that time—adopted so-called growth management legislation that involved impact fees, where landowners or developers who were beyond paying taxes were required to make payments to help subsidize roads, water, sewers, and things of that sort. Well Disney held up his hand and said, “We’re not paying that, because the powers that we were granted gave us protection into the future—from subsequent laws. So we’re exempted from that.” As a result, Disney doesn’t pay the so-called impact fees for a lot of things: for law enforcement, for roads, for sewers, and on and on.

Alex: It’s funny because I think anyone that goes to Disney World—you know, a city resident like myself—will comment, like, “Oh, you know, everything is so clean.” As you say, the centrality of planning means that they can plan where everything will go. But as a model of city governance, as you say, it’s also not a place where people live. Fifty people live there. Millions pass through it and millions use its quasi-public transportation system to get around it, but it’s such a strange place because it’s not a place that houses people.

Richard: Here’s the irony. I should’ve mentioned affordable housing. It’s something else they don’t support. They’ve got all this undeveloped land where they could have affordable housing close by to people’s place of work, people who work on Disney property, and Disney’s not going to build housing on their property because the people who live there can vote there. That would be a real problem. Now if you stop and think about it, those are issues—affordable housing at the top of the list—that might be of more concern to Democratic state legislators. The people who might be more concerned about the benefits that Disney gets here, I think, would not be Governor DeSantis and other Republicans, they would be Democrats.

Laura: That’s the thing about this—it’s kind of ideologically scrambling, right? Typically, like you’re saying, Republicans support big business and handing over powers to big business. All the kinds of tax cuts and exemptions that Disney has been getting is sort of broadly in line with a Republican agenda. But it’s the Republican Party that is saying, “We would like to take this away from you. We don’t think you should be a special improvement district anymore.” It’s not a Democrat who’s doing that.

Richard: I actually don’t think that Republicans have that big a problem with Reedy Creek Improvement District. Rather, they want to punish the Disney company for disagreeing with them on the issue of wokeness. Over the years, Republicans have been very helpful to the Disney company, not just because Republicans tend to be more pro-business, and not just because the Disney company makes larger campaign contributions to the Republicans, but also because this is the kind of urban public policy that historically Republicans have valued. It’s really privatization and deregulation. Deregulating so Disney could do things on its own; privatizing public services. If you go back to the ’70s and ’80s, those were the kinds of public policies that Republican politicians talked about. What’s intriguing about what Republican Governor DeSantis is doing, is he’s bringing the cultural wars to urban policy.

Alex: Typically, too, contracts and contract law are also sacrosanct to conservatives. Again, this is a funny thing to think about, because in this sort of culture war against Disney, they’re trying to tear up a contract signed with a private corporation. At the same time, I think a lot of liberals would find it offensive that a company could claim that contract law gives it the eternal right to ignore democracy.

Richard: Yeah. You could imagine grounds for negotiation and compromise here between Democratic and Republican legislators. Theoretically you could, where Democrats would say, “Yeah, let’s also get Disney to pay impact fees that they don’t currently pay.” You can imagine common cause, but guess what? I don’t think that’s going to happen.

Laura: Your book’s called Married to the Mouse, and it talks about the fact that once you’re in this kind of relationship with a company, it’s pretty hard to get out of it. You don’t have that much control over where it goes. Do you see the dissolution of this if it goes forward as potentially very difficult?

Richard: I think the consequences are so dire here that this will not happen. I think Disney outsmarted their accusers in this regard. They didn’t say much while the legislation was being considered, I think because they understand how bonds are paid for better than critics. So they just didn’t say much and waited for the issue to arise after the fact when the law was passed in 72 hours.

Laura: What do you think is going to happen?

Richard: I think Disney can afford to give up some of its powers and thereby appear to compromise. Disneyland in California does not have these powers and it seems to work pretty well. That would suggest that Disney World can do just fine without having an atomic power plant.

Alex: Without dictatorial—

Laura: They could be very, very powerful without being all powerful, and that would still be a pretty good business model.

Richard: Yes.

Laura: Thank you so much, Richard Foglesong, for talking with us. It’s been great to have you on the show.

Richard: Thank you very much. I enjoyed being on.

