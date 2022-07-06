In addition to working through the courts, Wilner operates the website closeguantanamo.org with Andy Worthington, a 59-year-old British investigative journalist. “I can’t quite remember who came up with the idea of the ‘close Guantánamo’ campaign,” Worthington said. “Between us it happened anyway.” The website, started in 2012, profiles current and past detainees with articles, interviews, and photographs; includes news updates; and suggests ways readers can get involved in activism. Wilner and Worthington continue to advocate for the 37 remaining inmates at the prison, which will have its dismal 7,500-day anniversary of operations in July. They participated in an online event at the D.C.-based think tank New America in January, marking Guantánamo’s 20-year anniversary, and they send out newsletters once or twice a month.

But truth be told, it’s harder to get a hearing with the public than it used to be. “There was a time, back in 2003, 2004 through 2008, I must have had 15 to 20 editorials published in The [Washington] Post, The [New York] Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times,” Wilner recalled. “I can’t get anything published now.” Recently, an editor at the Post told Wilner candidly that the paper has “Guantánamo fatigue.” She could have been speaking for most of the media, which has omitted the U.S. naval base from its preferred coverage areas. There are important exceptions, most notably with The New York Times, where journalist Carol Rosenberg reports on court proceedings, prison personnel developments, and policy changes. But the ongoing civil liberties catastrophe that is Guantánamo Bay is mostly unimportant for the editors, bookers, and producers who make decisions in newsrooms and television and radio studios around the country.

To be fair, their apathy only reflects the sentiments of the American public. Citizens are placing virtually no pressure on elected officials to shutter the prison and release its inmates. Those pushing for official apologies and reparations from the federal government for its 20 years of violations are even fewer in number. Even at its most popular, the campaign to close Guantánamo Bay never received majority support in the United States. But at least it was a topic of discussion. Now the effort to end the Kafkaesque facility 500 miles south of Florida has largely been left to Wilner and Worthington, two men who never really wanted that job.