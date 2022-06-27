The Years of Robert Caro

Johnson’s victory, according to Caro, was the fruit of character assassination, a helicopter, and theft. Caro appears to have accounted, with circumstantial evidence, for the eighty-seven votes in Ballot Box 13; but he fails to offer any convincing explanation whatever for the votes in the other ballot boxes, for the tens of thousands of other Johnson votes. The truth is that Johnson, unlike Stevenson, grasped the historical moment and the changing constituencies of the electorate, and sought to shape them.

Johnson understood that the campaign of 1948 was the first campaign of the cold war. Almost immediately, he had Stevenson on the defensive as an isolationist, a position that “Coffee Coolin’ Coke” took his time disclaiming. Johnson, who had been a member of the Naval Affairs Committee, flourished his specific knowledge in contrast to Stevenson’s ignorance masquerading as “taciturnity.” Johnson also instinctively knew that the returned World War II veterans and their families were the decisive voters. It was a generational constituency. Johnson was young, Stevenson was old. Johnson, for all his tall tales, was a decorated combat veteran. Stevenson was tall in the saddle but never saw the inside of a cockpit.

Horace Busby, who was Johnson’s longtime aide and now publishes a political newsletter in Washington, told me:

Johnson came up with his slogan in the middle of the campaign: Peace, Preparedness and Progress. He called it the three Ps. Johnson was making all the kinds of arguments you would hear in a national context, keeping our preparedness up to meet the Russian threat. It was proceeding on two different levels. Coke didn’t understand it, of course. He was running on how we don’t have good ol’ boys from Texas [in the Senate]. It was the State House candidate versus the national candidate. One was very parochial, one anything but parochial. Johnson was behind 72,000 votes after the first primary. I saw after two, three weeks at public rallies that the issue was working very well with all these young World War II veterans, who maybe got married when they came back. They were fed up with whatever this side meant to offer. It was not strictly isolationism, but it was old hat, old ways, old everything. They didn’t want it. That’s why we won.

Busby was interviewed by Caro; he says that they had “several discussions of Johnson’s strategy.” But now Busby complains that in Means of Ascent “Caro discounts that anything was going on except that Johnson was stealing votes.”

Critical to Johnson’s strategy was his alliance with the Loyalists. Their struggle against the Regulars and his campaign against Stevenson brought them together in a common cause. “This was a backlash from the 1944 campaign,” Creekmore Fath explained to me. Fath is an Austin lawyer who was the Texas manager of the Truman campaign, a central figure in Texas politics, who refused to be interviewed by Caro. “The whole fight was who was going to control the machinery of the state Democratic Party. Johnson made his deal, that he would support the Loyalists to take control of the executive committee if they would support him.” Caro locates the origin of this alliance at the state Democratic convention, where Johnson wanted his eighty-seven-vote margin over Stevenson certified, and presents it as a straightforward political quid pro quo, not as the convergence of large historical forces. Fath says that Johnson and the Loyalists made their compact “two months before the primary election.”

The Loyalists were willing to work very hard for Johnson, despite his waverings and his compromises, because “on the basis of comparison in Texas, he was liberal,” says Walter Hall, a progressive businessman prominently involved in the Loyalist cause, who was Johnson’s chief supporter in Galveston. (Caro did not interview him.) “They had been running Texas for a long time—the big oil companies, the big banks, insurance companies, the newspapers.” Before supporting Johnson, Hall peppered him with questions about his positions on federal aid to education, national health care, and even voting rights for blacks. “After my conversations, I envisioned him becoming a progressive senator. Anyone who was halfway informed on the two men knew the difference. I supported Lyndon in every way I knew how.”

Indeed, Stevenson’s presence in the race was itself a compelling reason for the Loyalists to help Johnson. “Stevenson,” says Fath, “was as corrupt as a Texas politician can get.” Johnson understood Stevenson’s reputation in these quarters, and he exploited it. “Coke was very much sided with the Regulars,” recalls Pickie. “He was their symbol. Coke was just a solid sort of representative, reliable to his crowd, available.”

Still, most of the Loyalists were not motivated by affection for Johnson. They were fearful, above all, that the presidential election might be stolen in Texas. “I didn’t care about the Johnson question,” says Bob Eckhardt, who was designated by the Loyalists to work out with John Connally (then Johnson’s aide) the details of certifying the senatorial vote at the convention. The result was that a number of Dixiecrat delegations were unseated, the Loyalists triumphed within the party, and Johnson was declared the nominee. Eckhardt recalls watching Stevenson supporters march out of the convention behind a Confederate flag.

Stevenson’s last hope was the courts. Caro writes that he was determined to make a last stand for his beliefs, “the Code of the West.” His lawyer was Dan Moody, a former governor, whom Caro fails to identify as a leader of the Texas Regulars, who presided as the chairman of the 1944 rump Democratic convention after the Loyalists angrily split. But Stevenson’s legal efforts were futile. The results of the election were upheld; Ballot Box 13 was never unsealed. Johnson went on to an easy win over the Republican Jack Porter, whom Stevenson endorsed. (Caro doesn’t identify him as a former Texas Regular either.) And Truman, to the surprise of almost everyone, won Texas by a larger margin than any other state.

Means of Ascent is a foreshadowing of Caro’s future volumes, in which he will establish his master idea of Johnson’s responsibility for the “shredding of the delicate yet crucial fabric of credence and faith between the people of the United States and the man they had placed in the White House”—a fabric that “until the day of Kennedy’s death” was “whole.” It is hard to imagine a more naive and sentimental rendering of America’s conflict-ridden history. (One hundred years before Kennedy sent advisers to Vietnam, the American “fabric” was rather creased by the shelling of Fort Sumter.) In truth, the history missing from Means of Ascent foreshadows a different and even more pertinent story: the origins of the modern Texas Republican Party, whose favorite son currently inhabits the White House.

Caro intended, in his saga of the 1948 campaign, to reveal “universal truths” about power. But he is not a student of power, he is a hater of it. For Caro, power is essentially corrupt and coercive. He sees almost every transaction among political actors as intrinsically venal. Against power, he poses righteousness. He is constantly seeking purity of heart in politics.

To hate power, however, is to hate politics. Caro’s notion of power is bizarrely apolitical. It is no wonder, then, that finally he put all real political analysis aside in favor of the Great Man theory of history (which has always been a way of putting much of history aside, too). And the Great Man theory of history turns out to be extremely hospitable to the conventions of contemporary political journalism, in which a fixation on behind-the-scenes mechanics is combined with a belief in the explanatory power of personality, in the reduction of political behavior to psychology—all presented, of course, as sacred fact. Caro’s massive and Manichaean work merely reproduces and expands upon those conventions.

Caro has used his material selectively, tendentiously, to confirm his Manichaeanism. “Threads, bright and dark, run side by side through most of Lyndon Johnson’s life,” he writes. “… The two threads do not run side by side in this volume. The bright one is missing.” But the notion of a bright thread is as false as the notion of a dark thread. For this reason, Johnson has eluded Caro—the more complex, even darker Lyndon Johnson who was an unlovable man desperate to be loved, whose cynicism and idealism were mysteriously inseparable, all of a piece. “A man’s virtue may be but the defect of his desire, as his crime may be but a function of his virtue,” wrote Robert Penn Warren in All the King’s Men. There are no such depths and no such ambiguities in Robert Caro’s Texan epic.