How can I do justice to that hive of light,

Leave-taking’s blush in the maple, more

Than anything any more words may say?



No vowel endures the cold so thoroughly,

No consonant dies with such finesse

Before it falls. To close one’s eyes



May be another way to store the gold

Particularities of each leaf swarming,

Fed by a wish winter will not diminish,

No matter when I wake to find what’s left.