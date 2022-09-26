Can Liberal Evanston, Illinois, Atone for Its Racist Past?

Back to the Future

“Pass to the shooter! Pass to the shooter!” Tosha Wilson coaches the girls dashing around the same basketball courts where she played as a kid three decades ago, in Mason Park. Wilson, 44, grew up in a pretty, blue house on Florence Avenue across the street, and her cousin Jacqui White lived next door. The block was the eastern edge of the Black neighborhood in those days, Wilson remembered. Immediately to the east are notably more grandiose homes with sprawling lush gardens. Just west of the park is the former railroad viaduct that marks the edge of the Fifth Ward, which stretches west, full of tightly spaced modest bungalows and apartments of brick and siding. “That’s the garbage dump,” said Wilson, pointing to a waste transfer station, as the tired and happy basketball players pack up. “They moved all the Black folks between the railroad and the canal, that’s kind of the way Evanston is laid out.”

Black people have left Evanston’s Fifth Ward, and the town as a whole, as prices have risen. Evanston’s Black population dropped from 16,412 in 2000 to 12,542 in 2020. The white population saw a much smaller drop, from 48,382 to 46,133; meanwhile, the Latino population almost doubled, from 4,633 to 8,749. Monthly housing costs for Evanston renters climbed from a median $856 in 2000 to $1,433 in 2020, census data shows. In 2020, 62 percent of Evanston Black households were renters, compared to 36 percent of white households. Median owner-occupied home prices meanwhile increased from $290,800 in 2000 to $409,900 in 2020.

The changes mean Mason Park isn’t as lively as it used to be, as Wilson sees it. She started the evening basketball program because she was disappointed that girls were not shooting hoops in the park anymore. She volunteers her time to coach after long days as an Evanston police sergeant, following in the footsteps of her uncle, William Logan Jr., who became Evanston’s first Black police chief in 1984. Jacqui White, Wilson’s cousin, is a police officer in Highland Park, the posher suburb just north of Evanston.

Wilson and White were eligible to apply for reparations as “descendants,” but neither did, though White plans on doing so when applications open up again. They have mixed feelings about the effort. They describe their own mission as looking forward instead of back, and striving to build Black-owned, racially inclusive institutions, especially in the historically Black community that they’ve seen change. They are co-founders, along with several partners, of the AUX, a small, wellness-focused business incubator and gathering space in a former vegetable processing plant. They’re completing extensive renovations on the cavernous space and received a million-dollar grant from Evanston’s federal Covid-19 relief funds. Last year, they bought the building with the Growing Season, a local nonprofit partner in the wellness space. They hope the AUX will be a place to build community in Evanston while centering social justice, health, and wellness, and bolstering Black businesses of the type Wilson remembers from her youth. “I saw a Black dentist, a Black currency exchange owner, [Black] barbershops, the [Black-owned] grocery store,” Wilson remembered. “That was normal to me.”