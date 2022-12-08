Elizabeth Warren on Why Good Policy Makes for Good Politics

Michael: I know time’s getting tight, so I can’t let you go without asking this mildly self-serving question. I think you know I had a book which came out earlier this fall, in which I say at the end, the Democrats need to tie their economic ideas to democracy and freedom, that our economic ideas are better for democracy and are going to expand freedom. Then lo and behold, the weekend before the election, I’m watching Josh Shapiro give that speech in which he said, I’m sure you saw it, “The Republicans are limiting women’s freedom, other people’s freedom, and these different ways. Our idea of freedom is invest in that girl in North Philadelphia.”

Josh Shapiro [clip]: You know what we’re for? We’re for real freedom. And let me tell you what, let me tell you what real freedom is. Real freedom is when you see that young child in North Philly and you see the potential in her, so you invest in her public school. That’s real freedom.

Michael: I assume from what I’m seeing, you shaking your fist on our screen, you think that’s a good message. Just elaborate for the listeners on why you think that works.

Elizabeth: Michael, this is so important. I’ve been talking about all the economic parts, but democracy, freedom of—abortion is actually a great example here. There were those pundits who were saying just before the election, shaking their fingers at progressives saying you talked too much about abortion. Understand this: Abortion is a kitchen-table issue. It is about freedom and medical decisions that one makes for oneself. It’s about autonomy and respect. It’s also about economic security and making decisions about one’s reproductive life. If we build an economy that has more opportunity, we strengthen our democracy. I never lose the lesson of how coming out of 2008 when so many people lost their homes, so many people lost their jobs, so many people lost their savings. The unemployment rate was artificially depressed for about seven years after that, just a tough slog for families. We struggled, we scratched to try to pull it back together, but a lot of people felt like their government had turned their back on them, had bailed out giant financial institutions, but had not been there to help them. They felt that way and in many ways they were right. I never forget that the next president elected was Donald Trump, that if we build an economy where more people can participate, we expand freedom. If we protect freedom, we build a stronger economy and democracy. These pieces are all related to each other. Shame on us if we don’t make those connections every day. But here’s the thing, I think the American people do make the connections, I think it’s the politicians who are behind, and big applause for you, Michael, for your book and for drawing this out and to everyone who has started to connect those dots, if for no other reason than to encourage our elected officials to talk about these issues and to talk about them in that context.

Paul Wellstone used to say, “We all do better when we all do better.” There’s a lot of layers to that statement, but I’ve always taken part of it as when more people have more opportunities, it makes us a democracy that values each other and values both our differences and our similarities, and that that is how we build the best possible future as a nation.

Felicia: Senator Warren, I just have to ask you our signature question for this show, for this podcast, how would you save our country?

Elizabeth: I’d invest more in our people. I’d treat everyone with respect. And I’d be willing to get in the fight because I think our people, I think our freedoms, I think our democracy are worth fighting for.

Michael: Senator Elizabeth Warren, we really appreciate your time. Thanks for joining us.

Elizabeth: Thank you for having me. This is a great podcast. I like you guys.

Felicia: Thank you, senator.

Michael: Spread the word.

Felicia: That was a great conversation, Michael, and it was also an inspiring conversation.

Michael: Yeah, it’s inspiring, and I always find her very informative because she marshals a lot of facts and she gives you a lot of information, and she’s not just blowing rhetorical smoke at you the way some politicians do. She makes an argument and she uses statistics, but then she connects those statistics to a larger narrative in what I find to be a very compelling way.

Felicia: She made so many great points about student debt and what had been the story about the power of government to help its citizens become educated through free or public higher ed became, over the course of many decades, a story about government becoming a really aggressive student debt collector, one of the most aggressive debt collectors in the country.

When the democracy that you’re a part of has become so deeply intertwined with your debt, that can really corrode, and I think it has corroded for a lot of young people, the relationship between them and their government, and then a feeling of disillusionment will set in, and so that’s why we progressives have to change that. That’s why debt forgiveness, that’s one of the many reasons that debt forgiveness was so important.

Michael: That’s at the heart of her politics in general. I read in her book that she started out with conservative assumptions when she started teaching herself about bankruptcy law, thinking that a lot of people were taking advantage of bankruptcy laws. Then she got into it and dug into the weeds of it and saw that the reality was just the opposite, that people needed these bankruptcy protections very clearly, and that in a lot of cases they didn’t go far enough and didn’t give people enough protections and that’s what helped her think of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It all has to do with government being a vehicle for collective action.

Felicia: Yes, us doing together what we can’t do alone. Then that ties back to this idea, this progressive idea of freedom, public institutions, like public schools, that give us the opportunity to fulfill our potential, that is freedom.

Michael: Yeah, and that’s why I said that thing about her shaking her fist. We recorded this episode in a slightly unusual circumstance. Felicia and I were together in a studio in Washington, sitting next to each other. We were watching Senator Warren on the screen. And so when I mentioned that stuff about Josh Shapiro and his freedom speech, she started shaking her fist—in a good way, not at me like she was angry at me, but in a good and excited way, pumping her fist, let’s say, because she gets that. She gets that there is a progressive liberal definition of freedom and that’s at the heart of it. It ties back to, Felicia, what Heather Cox Richardson said to us in one of our very first episodes. The right-wing definition of freedom is “freedom from,” leave me alone. The liberal definition is “freedom to,” giving people the tools to better themselves.

Felicia: I also think the progressive or liberal version of freedom is freedom outside of the market and that is really what I want us to think about: What government can do if we have that kind of freedom? I think it’s a good thing to ask our listeners because until next time, I’d love our listeners to think about: Folks, what do you want the government to do? What big things should government do, because we have to do them together? I think that’s a great thing for people to talk to their families about over the holiday.

Michael: It is, and I have a few ideas along those lines.

Felicia: I’m sure you do, Michael.

