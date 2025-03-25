Explore Cuba!

Trip Dates: December 5–12, 2026 Cost: $3,985 per person (double-occupancy room) $4,475 per person (single-occupancy room)

Cuba is one of the most spellbinding places in the world. And we should know: The New Republic has been reporting on Cuba’s fascinating history and personalities since 1917. Now we’re inviting you to take advantage of our expertise and join a special group of readers and supporters on a lovingly designed, all-inclusive tour of the island. Drawing on our special contacts among local historians, architects, political scientists, artists, musicians, and chefs, we’ve created a first-class experience that will immerse you in the nation’s colorful and unique history, politics, and culture.



Highlights

You’ll hear about the island’s compelling history from renowned researchers and academics and visit the private studios of celebrated Cuban artists. You’ll hear stories of struggle and triumph from activists in the Afro-Cuban and LGBTQ+ communities.

Of course, a tour of Cuba would not be complete without experiencing the island’s iconic food and music scene. We’ll dine at the best paladars (private restaurants) in Havana, Cienfuegos, and Trinidad and attend exclusive performances at the country’s famed ballet and modern-dance studios. We’ll drink in the places made famous by Ernest Hemingway and explore the hotel where the Five Families met to allocate properties and casinos in Havana.





Itinerary

Andy Omel

Includes: Early dinner on arrival

Check into our four-star accommodations in Vedado, Havana, followed by an early dinner at La Bodega. Then a welcome party with traditional Cuban quartet Wena Vivre at Claxon.

Includes: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Driving tour with Ayleen Robainas Barcia, an architect and urban planner.

Afterward, we’ll take a behind-the-scenes walking tour of Old Havana. We’ll explore the city center, a UNESCO world heritage site since 1982, and learn about its history and architectural importance. Stops along the way at various new, private businesses, including fashion and lifestyle brands Dador and Clandestina, where we will meet with the owners to discuss the triumphs and challenges of cuentapropistas (entrepreneurs) in Cuba.

We’ll lunch at La Moneda Cubana. Famous for its lobster, ropa vieja, and frozen mojitos, this cozy paladar has a rooftop deck with a wonderful view of Morro Castle. Followed by a driving tour of Central Havana, with stops at the Paseo del Prado, the Capitolio, Central Park, and the Grand Theatre of Havana.

Visit the home and studio of a family of artists and art professors from the most renowned art institutes in Cuba.

In the evening, we’ll enjoy a discussion and private performance by Yasek Manzano, the most exciting young trumpet player to come out of Cuba in the last decade, at Mamy’s Café. Manzano is also a composer and has performed with major figures like Celia Cruz and the British band Simply Red.

Dinner at Atelier. Located in the heart of Vedado, this celebrated, woman-owned paladar offers delicious local cuisine and drinks.

Includes: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Andy Omel

We’ll start our day with a talk by Camilo Garcia Lopez-Trigo, an economic historian and former Cuban ambassador.

Followed by a private performance by the celebrated percussion troupe at Habana Compás Dance. This remarkable company has performed all over the world. Its style reflects the rich history, diversity, rhythm, and flow of the island.

We’ll enjoy a classic Cuban lunch at Casa Mia.

Afternoon: Performance with singer-songwriter Vicente Trigo at Gallery El Apartamento.

Dinner and discussion with owner Raul Bazuk at Grados. This private restaurant is known for its innovative locally sourced cuisine.

Includes: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Depart for Cienfuegos, one of the country’s oldest and most beautiful cities, approximately three hours from Havana (we will travel in a modern, air-conditioned bus). Cienfuegos, known as the “Pearl of the South,” is one of Cuba’s only cities that boasts both French and Spanish architecture. Located on one of the country’s largest bays, the city offers beautiful oceanfront landscapes and is rich in culture.

We’ll lunch at El Lagarto, a picturesque outdoor restaurant with views and breezes from the Bay of Cienfuegos, which specializes in fresh local seafood. Afterward, we’ll enjoy a music performance by Cantores de Cienfuegos, followed by an interactive discussion with the musicians.

Late afternoon, we’ll tour the private local art galleries that surround José Martí Park in downtown Cienfuegos. We’ll then continue to Trinidad, a UNESCO world heritage site known for its history, cobblestone streets, pastel-colored homes, art, and music.

That evening we’ll check in at bed and breakfasts, known as casas particulares, or “private homes.” Since the 1990s, Cuban families have been permitted to rent rooms in their family homes to foreigners. The rooms are all air-conditioned with modern amenities. We’ll eat dinner at El Ojo Del Toro, a charming, modern private restaurant located on the beach at La Boca.

Includes: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner

This day will begin with a discussion with Nancy Benitez, the city’s historian, who will provide an overview of Trinidad’s history from the sixteenth century.

A local guide will then lead us on a walking tour of Trinidad’s Historic Center.

Lunch at Finca Zenia, a working farm located in the Valley of Sugar Cane.

The afternoon is free for exploring Trinidad or the nearby Playa Ancon.

In the evening, Carlos Mata, Trinidad’s award-winning “Painter of the Night,” and his talented daughter, Amaya, will host us for a discussion of the city’s historic art scene. Carlos and Amaya meticulously restored their eighteenth-century home, which now houses a gallery and studio. Enjoy local music, appetizers, and beverages—try a canchanchara, Trinidad’s storied local cocktail—at a private party in the courtyard of their beautiful home.

We’ll enjoy a Trinidad farewell dinner at the private restaurant El Secreto. Chef Alejandro specializes in locally sourced seafood, fruits, and vegetables.

We’ll end the night with dancing and live salsa music at the popular Casa de la Música.

Includes: Breakfast, lunch, and early dinner on return to Havana

Breakfast, check out of casas, and return to Havana.

We’ll eat lunch at Blue Moon, a private Italian restaurant located in the heart of Vedado, Havana, and then check in at our accommodations.

In the afternoon: private concert with singer-songwriter Manuel Ernesto Duran Calzada.

Includes: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner

After breakfast we’ll take a walking tour of Centro Habana.

We’ll visit the rehearsal studio of Malpaso Dance for a private performance. This private dance company performs every year at the Joyce Theater in NYC.

Walk along the famous Obispo Street to Floridita Bar, Ernest Hemingway’s main watering hole.

Lunch at El del Frente, a hip private restaurant with rooftop dining.

We’ll enjoy a late-afternoon private performance and discussion with the classical musicians of the Orquesta del Lyceum de La Habana at Seminario San Carlos. These 24 young musicians have performed internationally, including in Paris, Berlin, and Vienna.

Visit the Taller Experimental de Gráfica, a private workshop where we will speak with and observe artists creating prints from woodcuts, lithographs, and etchings.

Dinner at Al Carbon.

Includes: Breakfast

Breakfast, followed by free time until flight departures.

DETAILS

TRIP PRICE PER PERSON

Double-occupancy room: $3,985

Single-occupancy room: $4,475

INCLUDED

Five nights’ accommodation in Havana

Two nights’ accommodation in Trinidad (Cuba)

Daily breakfast

Lunches and dinners as listed on the itinerary

All local ground transportation

Speaker fees

Music fees

Admission to all museums and public buildings listed in itinerary

Coordination of all listed activities

Pre-trip departure information

Compliance with U.S. Treasury Department regulations

All other activities and events listed on the itinerary



NOT INCLUDED

Airline baggage fees

Airfare to/from Havana. We’ll make recommendations on arrival and departure times.

Cuba tourist visa (available at airline ticket counter)

Hotel expenses (mini bar, room service, laundry fees, etc.)

Meals other than those listed on itinerary

Trip cancellation insurance

Any deviation from the itinerary

Gratuities to the Cuban tour guide and driver

Note: Despite news about serious energy issues that Cuba faces today, we have every reason to believe these fuel-related issues will be resolved well before we arrive in Havana. Even if some of these issues persist, please know that all our accommodations, restaurants, and music venues will have solar-generated battery power, and consequently we don’t anticipate our program will be impacted in any significant way.