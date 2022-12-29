Who will be waiting (Emma)

I’ve left the country

and my keys

In our apartment

In my escape.



I’ve forfeited the surprise

The sensual, dark, mysterious entry.



The fact is

(after all these weeks)

you will have to be up

Or

Wake up and

let me in.

I left inspired, home-ragged and Joey called.

Pining for something, someone, frustrated.



You knew this

Still you packed me

With a full belly

Hair grease, bacon on chin

You let me go.



Now, who will be waiting?



(An orchestra of stinging questions buzzes in my chest)



Will the singing woman and the humming friend,

Wag tail, spread, lick, rock, embrace?



Will the bookshelf stand bare, fertile

Beckoning my gifts?



Who will be waiting

Banged or straight ?

Blonde, black, or blue ?

Bespectacled or not ?

leashed or free?



Clean or true?



Will forgiveness stand by

Will understanding kiss the

unshaven cheek, the salt powdered shank?



No. Fury and brimstone

Dirty dishes

And fallen refrigerator magnets

(Maybe)



The street is a voyage

The building a barbican.



Who will be waiting?

I buzz,

Wait, then remember it’s broken.