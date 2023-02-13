Lyndon LaRouche Was the Godfather of Political Paranoia. His Cult Is Still Alive and Unwell.

Drummed out of SDS, the faction rechristened itself the National Caucus of Labor Committees, a name that seemed designed to roll off the tongue like a metal file drawer, perhaps deliberate in its blandness. Things got fashy in short order. In 1973–74, the NCLC launched Operation Mop Up, a campaign of ferocious assaults on rival leftists, particularly members of the Communist Party USA, while internally the group was increasingly run like a cult, with LaRouche using abusive “ego-stripping” sessions to firm up his followers’ ideological commitments. Partnerships of convenience were struck with right-wing groups; racism and antisemitism flowered, for reasons both ideological and instrumental. “He is a racist, unconsciously to be true,” wrote no less an authority than Robert Miles, a Ku Klux Klan leader, exulting in his newsletter after a couple of LaRouchies won Democratic primaries in Illinois in 1986. “His glorification of European culture, morals and histories is instinctive.” At the same time, LaRouche used the inadequacies of liberal antiracism to recruit from the growing ranks of thwarted Black nationalists. This wasn’t lost on Miles, either: “He mixes his forces, having blacks and Jews in his ranks. But then, so did every conquering army in history.”

Analysis of the LaRouche movement, when it’s taken seriously, tends to focus on the drift from left to right, from the Marxist-Leninism of his New Left days in the 1960s to reactionary conspiratorial populism from the 1970s. But as the writer Donald Parkinson has observed in the online magazine Cosmonaut—as always, it’s the communists who see LaRouche most clearly, at least when they’re not getting their heads cracked open—there were continuities that spanned LaRouche’s different eras. There was the egomania, which manifested in a One True System mode of thinking, and an economism so stubborn and one-eyed it could only conceive of the Holocaust as a policy of labor exploitation.

But above all, there was LaRouche’s belief in an essentialized, even biologized, unassimilable Other. This Other stalks the thickets of his prose in the form of “the Aristotelians,” “the Rothschilds,” “the witches,” “the oligarchs,” and it would come to sit comfortably alongside his producerist view of finance capital as a parasite thrusting itself on to the “real” economy—a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, to borrow Matt Taibbi’s famous metaphor for Goldman Sachs. (Think the hysteria about “woke capital” is anything new? Check out LaRouche’s argument about the credit system smoothing its expansion into the global south via “bourgeois-democratic revolution.”) Whatever leftist airs it might have once assumed, LaRouche’s was a fascist logic for what could only become a fascist politics.