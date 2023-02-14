The New Republic Names Michael Caruso CEO and Publisher

Caruso has also launched lucrative digital initiatives such as The Hill’s Changing America, which he quickly grew to drive more than one-third of TheHill.com’s online traffic.

Caruso was most recently Editorial Director at The Hill. Before that, he spent more than seven years with the Smithsonian, where he was Vice President and Editor in Chief. He has also led four major media brands as Editor in Chief, including Los Angeles magazine, Details and Men’s Journal, and held senior positions at The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and The Village Voice.

“Michael has consistently proven his ability to invent and build innovative products and initiatives that expand brand value, drive audience engagement, and grow revenue,” said McCormack. “The New Republic had a strong 2022 editorially, with the launch of our breaking news vertical, new podcasts and extensive midterms coverage, and we know Michael is the right person to help lead us into the future.”