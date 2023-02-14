The New Republic Names Michael Caruso CEO and Publisher

NEW YORK—(February 14, 2023)—The New Republic today announced Michael Caruso has been hired as CEO and Publisher. In the newly created role, Caruso will report to Win McCormack, The New Republic’s Chairman and Editor in Chief, and work alongside Michael Tomasky, Editor.
Caruso has created successful, cross-platform communications franchises such as The American Ingenuity Awards, with participants that included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Hawking, Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Representative John Lewis, John Legend, and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts; The Smithsonian Ingenuity Festival, which featured more than 50 events about invention and innovation, including concerts, art exhibits, and drone flights; and Future Con, a festival about science and science fiction that starred William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Buzz Aldrin, and scientists from NASA and DARPA.
Caruso has also launched lucrative digital initiatives such as The Hill’s Changing America, which he quickly grew to drive more than one-third of TheHill.com’s online traffic.
Caruso was most recently Editorial Director at The Hill. Before that, he spent more than seven years with the Smithsonian, where he was Vice President and Editor in Chief. He has also led four major media brands as Editor in Chief, including Los Angeles magazine, Details and Men’s Journal, and held senior positions at The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and The Village Voice.
“Michael has consistently proven his ability to invent and build innovative products and initiatives that expand brand value, drive audience engagement, and grow revenue,” said McCormack. “The New Republic had a strong 2022 editorially, with the launch of our breaking news vertical, new podcasts and extensive midterms coverage, and we know Michael is the right person to help lead us into the future.”
“The New Republic has been one of the most influential brands in American politics and culture since its inception,” said Caruso. “It’s been called ‘the in-flight magazine of Air Force One’ and Members of Congress and the administration read it avidly—whether they agree with it or not. With all eyes turning toward the 2024 election cycle, this is a perfect time to capitalize on The New Republic’s reach and influence with new initiatives and growth.”
Caruso will take over responsibilities at The New Republic from Kerrie Gillis, former Publisher, along with expanded duties.
