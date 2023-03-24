What If the Worst Crime Imaginable Never Happened?

This is not the story of an outlier case of a wrongfully convicted prisoner with a compelling innocence claim. For over two decades, West and Hayne built a lucrative business diagnosing bite mark deaths in cases like Duncan’s. A 2016 Washington Post piece by Balko described West as a “rock star in the world of forensics” in the mid-late 1990s. From the early 1990s and until 2008, Hayne performed at least 80 percent of the autopsies in the state of Mississippi and often brought in West to consult. They also routinely took cases from Louisiana. Hayne performed up to 1,700 autopsies per year—the national standard at the time put the appropriate number at no more than 250—despite the fact that he had flunked the forensic certification examination administered by the American Board of Pathology.

“Usually you find in these aggressive violent sexual attacks, that’s where you’ll find a lot of bite marks. Don’t really know if I am qualified to get into all of the sociology or psychology of it but they turn animalistic,” West said in an interview for episode one of the 2020 Netflix series The Innocence Files. It recounted the case of Levon Brooks, a Mississippi man convicted for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl after West and Hayne claimed they matched his teeth to bite marks they said they found on the victim. In 1992, Brooks was sentenced to life without parole and served 16 years in prison before DNA exonerated him. In the mid-1990s, Kennedy Brewer was convicted of capital murder and sent to Mississippi’s death row for killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter under the same theory, also based on testimony from West and Hayne. “We didn’t even think they were bite marks,” said a leading expert of the unanimous conclusion he and his colleagues reached after reviewing Brewer’s case. Brewer was exonerated in 2008 after serving 15 years in prison. Justin Johnson, the man who killed both children, confessed to raping and murdering them but denied he ever bit them. “Every prosecutor in Mississippi knows that if you don’t like the results you got from an autopsy, you can always take the body to Dr. Hayne,” said Leroy Riddick, an Alabama medical examiner.

Hayne’s and West’s shoddy work and questionable testimony are linked to at least seven wrongful convictions—collectively, these exonerees have served more than 400 years in prison. The bite mark “science” that was their calling card has been completely repudiated. Nationwide, more than two dozen other prisoners who were convicted using similar techniques have been freed.