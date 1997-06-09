What I Sold at the Revolution

Norquist always knew he wanted to be a conservative ideologue. Growing up in Weston, Massachusetts, he learned fiscal conservatism from Republican parents who taught him early about the government’s potential for evil. The lessons began, Norquist remembers, at the local Dairy Joy, where his family went for ice cream every Sunday after church: “Dad would take a bite of your ice cream cone and say, ‘sales tax.’ When he wanted a little more, he’d say, ‘income tax,’ ‘estate tax.’” Norquist says he entered politics seriously at the age of 12, working for the 1968 Nixon campaign. After graduating from Harvard in 1978, he moved to Washington, a city whose government buildings in the “Neo-American fascism” style made him “physically ill,” he once told The Washington Post. He took a job with the National Taxpayers Union and other conservative anti-tax groups in Washington, and then he founded Americans for Tax Reform in the summer of 1985, the year he felt the revolution beginning to happen.

As it turned out, Norquist had to wait the better part of a decade for the Republicans to retake Congress. He spent the interim years in a constant state of readiness. Norquist assumed a revolutionary persona, eschewing bourgeois conventions like a wife and family, table manners, even personal relationships. When I asked Norquist which of his friends could tell me what he is like as a person, he suggested I speak to “anyone in leadership, House or Senate.” No, I said, I mean the names of people with whom he talks about something other than Movement politics. “I don’t have any friends like that,” he replied. This is true, it seems. “There might be a couple of family members Norquist keeps in touch with in spite of ideology,” says a former employee. Otherwise, “his relationships are exclusively based on philosophy.” “Grover’s a Leninist,” says one longtime acquaintance.

Norquist’s great philosophical relationship, forged during his years in the wilderness, is with another Leninist of the New Right, Newt Gingrich. Norquist says he sensed in their first meeting that Gingrich possessed the revolutionary spirit. “It was pretty obvious to me that this was a guy who wanted to change this town,” he says. Since then, the two have kept in close, usually weekly, contact—a fact that is instantly clear to anyone who picks up Norquist’s résumé, which begins with a footnoted quote from Gingrich hailing Norquist as a man who has “truly changed American history.”