Overcast morning, cool and grey.

The white cat bends low

to drink from the swimming pool.

I bend to snip off

a few dead twigs

from a miniature orange tree

with its miniature oranges.

In an hour I will talk

to some students about a poem

I wrote over 30 years ago.

I think I will start off

by telling them about

the miniature orange tree

with its miniature oranges

in a terracotta pot by the pool

and just go from there.