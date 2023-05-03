The difference between Charles and Diana, above all, was cultural. It was not the case that Princess Diana was the first “modernizer” of the royal family—Queen Victoria in the last century and the present queen in the ’60s went a good way toward making the dynasty the Family Firm it is today, with their attention to media and public relations. But Diana was the first royal icon raised on and sustained by pop culture. She was the Pop Princess. This went far further than the string of spats with her husband over her reading habits, her lack of interest in the visual arts and her love of cheap music—most memorably, when she came onstage during Wayne Sleep’s 1985 Royal Opera House show and did a three-minute routine to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl.” This included several “high kicks” over Sleep’s head, which made the unprepared Prince Charles “nearly fall out of the royal box,” the dancer laughed later.

The princess’s popness was ultimately seen in her immediacy, her fresh and open emotions and her impatience with protocol—in fact, everything that made her so lovable and loved. (Just before the end, she overtook the queen for the first time as the most popular member of the royal family.) There was the feeling among the British that she was the one member of the ruling house who was actually happier among the people than among her people. The only member of the royal family not to wear gloves when shaking hands—though, interestingly, she wore them at family occasions; this was not a phobia, but a choice—she endlessly took on new public engagements and played hooky only on family leisure time, especially when incarcerated at Sandringham or Balmoral. Her smiles of elation and tears of compassion when with the young, old or sick were a stark contrast to the look of sheer boredom that clouded her face during family parties. Like all great stars, she was only truly alive when performing.

Faced with this strong, charismatic figure as his wife, the Prince of Wales (does Bill Clinton come to mind?) acted like a true wimp. When he said jokingly on the eve of their wedding that Diana was “far more English than me,” he wasn’t joking. She may moan to her men friends on the cellular phone, but in public she epitomizes the mustn’t grumble refusal to take oneself too seriously that characterizes the best of British. There was, contrarily, something Not Quite Our Type about him and his behavior, a horrible hybrid of American psychobabbling self-pity, German pomposity and Scandinavian introspection. Knowing full well that he is not possessed of anything like a first-class mind, he settled into a sort of permanent whining restlessness that dumb people consider makes them seem “deep.” But being dissatisfied and being deep are not the same thing.