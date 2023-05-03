Diana rose effortlessly above this, her life becoming a hot, modern, media career, accelerating while her husband’s pathetic curriculum vitae dribbled into irrelevance. In him, all the anal-retentive agonizing of po; in her, all the unpretentious energy of pop. She was particularly pop in the way she handled the press. The family has used the press to leak bulletins before. But no one member of the family had ever used the press against another member; as the POW did. After the initial post-honeymoon-period tantrums and tears, she settled into a mutually supportive arrangement with the media that seemed to give her far more pleasure than her actual marriage. on one Egyptian jaunt, she threw a cocktail party for them; when the elderly Sun photographer Arthur Edwards fell ill, she took him medicine. When she noticed a missing face, she asked if the reporter or photographer had moved on to greater things. “You won’t need me, now you’ve got Fergie,” she teased a hack pack after the York’s marriage.

Her preference was for the tabloids: “You’re from the Financial Times? We took that at home,” she told a preening hack. “Yes, I believe we used to line the budgie’s cage with it.” On one occasion when amazed assembled newsmen by asking them if they remembered what a large bosom she had had as a young woman. When Edwards derided a gown she had worn before, she shot back, “Arthur, I suppose you’d prefer it if I turned up naked.” “Well, at least I could get a picture of you in the paper that way,” he countered.

She is their creature, and with them she conspires to win even more power. At times, it could be a more refined, relaxed Madonna talking: “Oh, you should have seen those Arabs going ga-ga when they saw me on the Gulf tour,” the journalist Judy Wade once heard her swank to a group of hacks. “I gave them the full treatment, and they were just falling over themselves. I just turned it on an mopped them up.”