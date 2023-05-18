Penetralium

I wish I could tell you how deep

the suck goes,

how dark it is and holy,

its tragedies siloed. They dot

the landscape, with oxen, mud-hooved,

and crows.

Shakespearean but boiled-down,

a thick gravy, oversalted,

served on white bread, day-old,

sold cheap at the bakery outlet.

It broods on the woodland edge,

morbidly forested and bottle green,

fermented in swamp, dung, skunk,

and bridled by sorcery, potions,

Bible school puppetry, ogres, fairies,

poorly rendered papier-mâché

good and bad Samaritans.

Kept awake by raw, honest terrors,

eviction dreams, half-conscious

fantasies of terrible mothers wielding

hatchets, but oddly

free, like a free lunch is free,

or a vacant lot, or a stinkweed

bouquet. Just sit with it as you’d sit

with a legless drunk

who won’t shut up about the bygone.

Don’t bring your sobriety narratives

to this bedside, Diane.

Be drunk … it’s the only way, raved

Baudelaire, corkscrewed

through and through with syphilis.

How artless, this source

of art, this shit show where

the greenest

watercress grows.