From Classroom to Campaign Trail

Felicia: So here’s something you said in the widely acclaimed Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality, “The purpose of democracy is to empower individual citizens and give them sufficient control over their lives to protect themselves from domination. Political equality is not, however, merely freedom from domination. The best way to avoid being dominated is to help build the world in which one lives—to help, like an architect, determine its pattern and structure.” So say a little bit more about this building and building together.

Danielle: It’s a pretty simple idea. I often credit W. E. B. Du Bois with it. He talks about the aspiration to be a co-creator in the kingdom of culture, and that’s really what I’m getting at. Each one of us, in seeking to thrive, we want to steer our own lives in our private spaces, but our lives are never just in private spaces. We share the world with others. In sharing the world with others, we are always subject to norms and constraints, rules, procedures, and the like. So the only way in which one can have a sense of empowerment in relationship to those things is if one has helped to create them, to be that co-creator in the kingdom of culture or in the kingdom of law and policy, for example. I suppose it’s because those things that are collective creations, whether it’s culture or law or policy, have a structural effect. I think that’s where then the building metaphor comes in for me.

Felicia: Sorry, what do you mean by “structural effect” in that sentence?

Danielle: In the sense that there’s a certain kind of rigidity once the law is passed, right? It structures the world. You can’t kind of fudge with it. You can’t walk around it. It’s unbending or unyielding until you develop a new law. So there’s that sense of, we are inside a world that does have some fixed walls and fixed parameters. The only question is really, “Have we helped to design those fixed walls and fixed parameters or are we subject to somebody else’s design?”

Michael: I want to ask you about freedom. I talk a lot about freedom on this show and I write a lot about how Democrats and progressives need to recapture that word and reframe it and redefine it. So just talk about the word and the concept and how you think progressives need to define and think about freedom.

Danielle: I really appreciate your asking that, Michael, because I said before, I affiliate myself or ally myself with folks who call themselves abundance democrats. But what I really call myself is a freedom democrat.

Michael: There you go.

Danielle: And for me, abundance is the political economy for freedom democrats. But what I really want to be is a freedom democrat.

Michael: If we were in the House, you and I would be in the Democratic Freedom Caucus.

Danielle: There you go. That’s right, exactly. But that’s an important thing to say is to reclaim that word, right? Not to let it just have the meaning it has developed of anarchic desire to be free from all governmental interference or all governmental activity. That is a limited and partial understanding of freedom. It’s one that erodes the capacity of societies to pursue the common good. So I proudly embrace the concept of freedom for all, freedom for all requires equality that we be on equal footing with each other, political equality. And it is a concept that is about empowerment. Fundamentally, again, I come back to that. Am I empowered in my private life? And am I empowered with others, working with others, in my public life? And importantly, that freedom requires what, in jargon, we would call “capacitation.” That is to say, you have to have a foundation to stand on in order to carry out acts of freedom. So there’s a certain material foundation that is necessary to support freedom. This country has known this for a long time. When George Marshall was developing the Marshall Plan for Europe, the grounds for that plan was that it was necessary to build the economy that could support a free society. And that was about material capacitation. So freedom is closely connected to economic realities. You need a political economy that supports people’s empowerment in their work lives, in their personal lives, and in their public participation with one another.

Michael: One of your most oft-quoted lines is, “Equality is the bedrock of freedom.” Spell that out a little bit more for listeners. I mean, because those concepts are usually presented to us as being intention, but you say no, no, no.

Danielle: That’s right. I do say, no, no, no. The short of it is, if we are serious about freedom for all of us, the only way you can achieve that is on a ground of equality. By definition, if some are in an unequal position, in relationship to others, their freedom will be eroded. So equality, in multiple meanings, is a necessary foundation for achieving freedom. And it really goes that way round. So when I say multiple meanings, there has to be political equality; that means voice and choice for all, full participation in voting, but also in running for office, in seeing and shaping your community, which is about access to a healthy information ecosystem. It’s also about money in politics and whether or not that’s skewing legislators’ attention, and the like, all those kinds of issues. But it’s also about social equality. Do we have a culture and habits of treating each other with mutual respect? Can we name grievances that we have in relationship to each other and redress them when they appear? It’s about what I call “epistemic egalitarianism.” It’s that learning process I was talking about and recognizing that people who are situated very differently all have things to contribute to trying to solve a problem. I’m a big advocate for researchers working to co-create research agendas with communities that are affected by a particular problem. Not on high deciding what the most important question is. And then there’s an economic egalitarianism that’s necessary as well. If you can’t find your way to provision of life’s necessities, you can’t participate in our politics. Let me just give you one very powerful story I heard on the campaign trail. One day I got an email from a young woman who said she’d been at one of my events a few days ago, and could we please possibly talk? She had some questions she wanted to ask me. So I called her, of course, and she said, “You told all these stories about how your family had this deep history of civic engagement, and I was really moved by them, but what I was really struck by was my family has those stories too, and I’m not engaged.” So she said then that that led her to ask the question, “Why was she not engaged since she had this history in her own family of engagement?” And she realized that it was because her rent was so high she knew she was moving soon. And she’d been moving soon for quite some time! So she was not in any community. She was never going to have roots enough to engage. So that’s a very clear and concrete example of the way in which economic realities affect the chance of having freedom, of having that full participation in your civic life.

Felicia: Yeah. That notion of freedom in particular strikes me as very Arendtian. It’s the freedom to participate and to live the active life, the vita activa, which is how Arendt talked about it.

Danielle: Exactly.

Michael: You have a new book. I mean, brand new, just out, Justice by Means of Democracy. So I’m just going to ask a very open ended question here, why don’t you tell our listeners what your thesis and argument is in the new book?

Danielle: My thesis is that 200 years worth of philosophers, just to be very ridiculously grandiose about it, 200 years worth of philosophers on both right and left have made a fundamental mistake about freedom. They have prioritized freedom from interference over the freedom to participate. So they have prioritized freedom of conscience and religion and association over the freedom to vote and to run for office and to hold leadership roles and to participate in all those different ways in shaping society. And because of that fact, we have had over and over again policy frameworks that have reserved power to some and excluded others from it. Basically every time you do that, ultimately that leads to the abuse of the people who are excluded from power. And therefore, none of those liberal paradigms, whether left or right can ever actually deliver justice. The only way you can actually deliver justice is if you fully include in full sharing of power responsibility all those who are in the polity who are impacted by decision making. So Justice by Means of Democracy is about finally achieving universal inclusion in democracy, in all the aspects of participation and power sharing, but then answering the question, “If you take that protection of the freedom to participate as nonsacrificable, as fundamental to human well-being, then what theory of justice flows from that?” And then you start to get that picture of political economy that I was articulating earlier as well.

Michael: Yeah. And it implies a government that has to be more active in ensuring those freedoms to participate as opposed to freedoms from—philosophy calls those the negative freedoms—the freedom to be left alone. You emphasize the positive freedoms, the freedom to participate. That implies a more activist government, doesn’t it?

Danielle: It’s certainly a more activist government than a libertarian would develop for sure. It’s not as big state a government as a fully Keynesian social democracy state might perhaps pursue. I can’t remember exactly who said it, but I like to say libertarians fail at inequality or fail at the common good and statists fail at innovation. I’ve tried to craft a view that addresses both of those problems. So, yes, you do need a more active government, a stronger commitment to public goods and to a notion of the public good and what’s shared in society. But wherever possible, you also want to really activate the powers and capacities of civil society, both the commercial sector and the nonprofit sector so that you’re looking for three-way partnerships among the public sector, the commercial sector, and the nonprofit sector. And sometimes you only need public sector, or sometimes you only need the nonprofit sector. You need different blends for different problems.

Felicia: One of the things that you say in your new book is that in the wake of all of the crises we’ve experienced in the last decade or two, the financial crisis, the election of Donald Trump, and Brexit, and many, many, many authoritarians throughout Europe and frankly the world, and then in the wake of the Covid pandemic, you say that the need for a reinvented political economy has only become more pressing, but that the way to actually reinvent the political economy is to step back from economics. Love to hear you talk about that.

Danielle: Well, so there I’m ventriloquizing Keynes actually, who at some point said, all of the living economic and policy theories are really an aftereffect of the writings of some long-dead philosopher. That is: First comes moral orientation, and after moral orientation comes the question of how you deliver on that.

Felicia: So we have to put philosophy first and then economics, is that what you’re saying?

Danielle: Basically, yes. It’s a certain amount of disciplinary, parochialism, and bias.

Felicia: So you’re ventriloquizing Keynes, but?

Danielle: What we’ve been living with, the neoliberal economic paradigm, which does really emphasize privatization, emphasizes boilerplate development policies around the world, and highly technocratic approach to economic policy as well. All of these things are direct outgrowths of a body of work developed in the middle of the twentieth century, including philosophical work, and it’s time actually for revisiting some of those core philosophical questions. The biggest question that the earlier generations of philosophers failed to address was power, and how power interacts with the economy. So that’s what I’m really trying to put on the table a different picture of how power should operate in society.

Felicia: Do you mean like through big companies, through lobbyists? When you say “how power interacts in the economy,” can you be specific about what you mean?

Danielle: At the moment, I’m saying something quite abstract, which is about the relationship between power and human well-being. That brings me back to my case for democracy. But as I said, lots of philosophers really didn’t care about power. The idea was, “No, your right to participate, it’s not such a big deal. You can let that go if somebody’s just taking care of basic material well-being” and I’m saying, “No, we can’t let that go.” Because when we let that go, what we get is companies with too much power over all our lives, all kinds of things. The reason we have the big concentrations of power that we have the reason that in the workplace, workers do not have sufficient control over their own time, for example, and are too dominated by employers and the like, I would say is because the orienting philosophies out of which economics, thought developed stripped power out of the picture.

Michael: I want to ask you about one idea that you’ve been promoting recently, that’s also a pet issue of mine. And I want to see what our listeners think of this because it’s not particularly intuitive to people that the size of the house of representatives is far too small. But it is, it’s 435 people. It hasn’t changed in more than a century, about a century, when back then one member of Congress represented about 90,000 people. Now it’s 760,000 people. No other legislative body in a large democratic country has anywhere near that ratio. So, I’m with you all the way, so explain to people why this is needed and what it would accomplish.

Danielle: So it’s super interesting the difference that this makes, and it is counterintuitive to people. So the House of Representatives has the job of communicating the voice of the people, and therefore has the greatest burden of responsiveness to the people, the greatest burden of actually delivering constituent services, directly to people, and so also, the greatest sort of immediate accountability of the people, or in principle, that should be the case. That protection of our liberties by making sure we can hold our elected officials accountable. So with large districts, you lose a lot of those things. You lose that sense of connection to your representatives and responsiveness. It’s harder to hold representatives to account because it takes more money to run in a bigger district. And so money starts to matter more in politics, you sort of go down the line and you can see the effects. Germany has a particularly large legislature, they’ve got about 735 legislators despite being about a third the size of our country. And among OECD nations, they have one of the lowest levels of political alienation and disaffection in their populace. And my hunch is that this is directly correlated.

Michael: Really interesting. I think people would want to know, looking at the future, there are a lot of signs of hope. There are a lot of things to be worried about. Heck of a lot of things to be worried about. Are you generally optimistic or pessimistic about the next 10 years of this country’s civic life?

Danielle: I always say to people, for me, it’s not about optimism or pessimism. I just have such powerful commitment to human flourishing and I see democracy is necessary for that. So figuring out how to navigate these complex times to achieve healthy democracy, I just consider non-optional. So I always just say I’m a nonoptionalist, nonoptimist, I’m not a pessimist. I’m just a nonoptionalist.

Michael: That’s a good one. Here’s a question we ask everyone. This show is called How to Save a Country. So if you could name one big thing, how would you save this country?

Danielle: I think every state needs a new electoral system called Top Five Electoral System. This is when you no longer have party primaries, you have all-comer preliminaries, and then the top five finalists from that all-comer preliminary go along to the final round of the election and you use instant runoff in that final round so that the winner has to get over the 50 percent threshold before they can step into office. I think if every state had that electoral system, we’d see a congress that could increase its size and get back to the business of making decisions.

Michael: That is the most impressively concrete answer we’ve ever gotten to that question.

Danielle: Well, good. Let’s go do it.

Felicia: Yes, I like it. Danielle Allen, thank you so much for being on our show and sharing with us the remarkable life that you are leading as a democrat, small ‘d’.

Danielle: Thank you so much, Felicia. I appreciate it. Thank you, Michael. It’s really a treat to speak with both of you.

Michael: Thank you.

Felicia: So Michael, I have to say this conversation with Danielle, it’s such a strong argument for people getting involved in politics, Not everyone has to run for governor of Massachusetts, but so many people in our movement, our prognosticators, opinion people who are pushing a message of doom and—maybe just getting up and getting involved, maybe that’s a good answer to that.

Michael: Yeah, that was good to hear. And, how she was focused on fixing things at the state level. I think we need a little more of that too. And of course, I liked what she had to say about freedom, and I think the term “freedom democrats” is a good one that more of them should use and could really catch on.

Felicia: Yeah, her arguments that freedom emerges from conditions where people are empowered to participate, to architect, to structure the world around them, it’s great.

Michael: Since we’re taking this optimistic note here, Felicia, you have any good news this week that you think people might want to hear?

Felicia: Yeah. Well, Michael, what if I told you that I think the good news emerges from our conversations about the debt ceiling?

Michael: OK.

Felicia: You sound skeptical, Michael

Michael: Well, have at me.

Felicia: So obviously the debt ceiling is legitimately scary. There is absolutely no world in which we should feel good about House Republicans forcing us toward the possibility of an actual default, the United States not paying our debts, not paying social security checks, not paying federal employees, that is terrible. But here’s what’s good about it, a lot of legal scholars recently have actually been making the argument to say: We don’t have to be trapped, that actually the Fourteenth Amendment of our Constitution says that the validity of the public debt of the U.S. shall not be questioned. The President is constitutionally obligated to go ahead and pay our bills. We can make democratic, small ‘d’, choices about how to interpret our Constitution and interpret our Constitution in the ways that most Americans want.

Michael: I thought it was a big moment in early May when Larry Tribe came out in favor of it, reversed his position from the past.

Felicia: Yeah, eminent constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe, Joey Fishkin, who is a constitutional lawyer from UCLA, Bob Hockett from Cornell. These are very eminent scholars who are basically saying: The best way to deal with a terrible situation where a few people are weaponizing obscure rules is actually for the president to declare that he has a better way forward and that better way forward is based on the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution.

Michael: Yeah, how would that play politically? I don’t know. The right would be up in arms. Most Democrats would be supportive. Swing voters? I don’t know. I don’t get the sense that people are married to the idea that we have to have these ridiculous fights over the debt limit every couple years. He might win that argument.

Felicia: I think it’s also important, of course, how the markets are going to react to this.

Michael: Right.

Felicia: That is legitimately unclear and my biggest concern about the president doing something like just declaring that the Constitution says that he can go ahead and continue to pay the bills, full faith and credit of the U.S. is how the markets will react. So I’m not going to pretend to understand that, but I think on political grounds and on constitutional grounds, declaring that we aren’t going to be held hostage, that seems like a smart thing to do.

Michael: I think so. The other important reaction, of course, is that of the Supreme Court, because it may end up there. If he were to do this, it would be Biden calling the bluff of the conservative Supreme Court to see if they are willing to risk the full faith and credit of the U.S.

Felicia: Maybe they should listen to eminent constitutional scholars, like Laurence Tribe and Joey Fishkin.

Michael: There you go. Nice little circle there.

Felicia: Tell us about our guest next week.

Michael: Yeah. Very cool guest. Nancy Folbre is an economist at University of Massachusetts Amherst. And she is one of the leading feminist economists in the country.

Felicia: Love it.

Michael: What is feminist economics? A lot of people listening to this show, I think, probably don’t even know that such a discipline or subdiscipline exists. I didn’t know until a few years ago, but I started reading about it and started reading some of Nancy’s work and what she has to say is interesting to me because it fits into this broader category of talking about a new economic paradigm and changes in the economic profession that we have discussed on this show with other guests like Brian Deese, like Heidi Shierholz of Economic Policy Institute. And I think feminist economics in the way it challenges those neoclassical assumptions is an important part of this puzzle.

Felicia: Totally right. I think feminist economics is one of the ways that we’re going to get to a high-care, low-carbon economy. And I’m really excited to talk to you about this, Michael, next week, because I think this was your first solo interview. So I get to learn from you and from Nancy at the same time. I’m looking forward to it.

Michael: Yeah, well, I’ve done a few solo interviews in my life, but it’s true that this—

Felicia: I meant on this show!

Michael: I know, I know. Anyway, it was a fun conversation.

Nancy Folbre [clip]: If you look at the history of economic ideas, It was very enthusiastic from the outset about the idea of men pursuing their self-interest. The possibility that women might be self-interested and might not want to devote themselves completely to the care of men and children, that was a very subversive idea.

