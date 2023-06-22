The Mud Hole, we called it, the small dark pond

at the foot of the hill. Earth’s eye, omphalos,

secret, canopied by maples, fringed

with brambles, but I knew how to pass

where grown-ups would never find me, perched

in the boughs of the scaly-barked ancestor tree.

A leaf-sprite flecked in shadows, I watched

the frog-rock shoot out its tongue to snag a fly,

the water snake slip through pickerelweed and swivel

in cursive across the murk, the turtle blink

and bask. Lost. Long gone. I climbed carefully down

into the future. Learned to speak human. But still

carry within me the iodine bottle’s potion

of pond water, amber, foul, far too potent to drink.