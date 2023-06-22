The Mud Hole, we called it, the small dark pond
at the foot of the hill. Earth’s eye, omphalos,
secret, canopied by maples, fringed
with brambles, but I knew how to pass
where grown-ups would never find me, perched
in the boughs of the scaly-barked ancestor tree.
A leaf-sprite flecked in shadows, I watched
the frog-rock shoot out its tongue to snag a fly,
the water snake slip through pickerelweed and swivel
in cursive across the murk, the turtle blink
and bask. Lost. Long gone. I climbed carefully down
into the future. Learned to speak human. But still
carry within me the iodine bottle’s potion
of pond water, amber, foul, far too potent to drink.
The Mud Hole
The Mud Hole, we called it, the small dark pond