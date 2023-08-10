Sentimental Evening

The pewter moon’s eyebrowed guise

circles a picture of my son. A windex tear

falls to my son’s cheek, and I know

we will never fully know one another.

Message after message asking:

How is the breast feeding going?

Let me tell you: Not great. Not great at all.

Everywhere advice to make the milk come:

plums, fenugreek, blessed thistle.

This morning each stream of water falling

from my showerhead was a knife ready

to gut me. The pewter moon’s smile

wants to eat me whole. Online strangers

tell me to love my postpartum body.

They say: You are tiger, you are zebra.

I am desperate to return to the numb feeling

of the surgical theater, the sound

of the doctor mispronouncing my full name.

In the mail a medical bill worth more

than a pickup truck arrives. It arrives before

the state gives my son a social security number,

a birth certificate, a sign of arrival.

Even at my most animal I am the price

of my bearded belly, the price of my crying

breasts, the price of being split,

excavated, vacuumed, and stapled shut.