The wreck in the valley
no longer has an emblem
but the script of the design
indicates an earlyish Ford.

Henry Ford was a racist,
an anti-Semite, whose eventual
“apology” was likely scripted
and signed by someone else.

The failure of an emblem
to stand for veracity—production-
line business, human
suffering as quotient.

To say Ford was a “pacifist”
is like claiming the machine’s
“neutrality” in the devastation
of country. And the absence

of an emblem doesn’t change
origins of rancour. If
there’s a shift in perception
it’s only because insects

and field mice nest in the wreck,
vegetation sprouting through
its engine cavity. The loss
of the eponymous barely
             emblematic.

John Kinsella

John Kinsella’s recent poetry books include Insomnia and Metaphysics.

