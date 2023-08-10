The wreck in the valley

no longer has an emblem

but the script of the design

indicates an earlyish Ford.

Henry Ford was a racist,

an anti-Semite, whose eventual

“apology” was likely scripted

and signed by someone else.

The failure of an emblem

to stand for veracity—production-

line business, human

suffering as quotient.

To say Ford was a “pacifist”

is like claiming the machine’s

“neutrality” in the devastation

of country. And the absence

of an emblem doesn’t change

origins of rancour. If

there’s a shift in perception

it’s only because insects

and field mice nest in the wreck,

vegetation sprouting through

its engine cavity. The loss

of the eponymous barely

emblematic.

