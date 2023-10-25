Behind the Shoplifting Panic

Laura: We talked about how shoplifting works on the ground. After the break, we’re talking about its effect on stores. Is theft rising as much as big retailers say?

Alex: The Atlantic’s Amanda Mull has written about the so-called explosion in shoplifting and some of the possible reasons behind it. “The deeper you search for real, objective evidence of an accelerating retail crime wave,” she says, “the more difficult it is to be sure that you know anything at all.” Amanda, welcome to the show.

Amanda Mull: Thank you so much for having me.

Alex: So we know over the last few years these stores are closing. We know they’re blaming theft. You’ve looked into it. You’ve looked at the data. Has theft increased so much that it’s warranting these store closures in your opinion?

Amanda: Well based on every set of data that I have seen, no. Largely, theft seems usually flat, and it becomes more difficult to get down to a store by store granular level because retailers don’t release that kind of information to the general public. When these retailers have done announcements specifically attributing particular closures to theft, a lot of times local journalists have gone into as much detail as possible, and in basically every case that I have ever seen, there’s been no indication that the stores that are being closed have real verifiable theft levels higher than the stores around them in the same chain. Oftentimes they will have lower theft levels than some of the other stores in nearby locations.

Alex: Over the last few years, we’ve also seen a rise in viral shoplifting content, right? It seems that despite more attention being paid to these sorts of viral videos of theft, it’s not borne out in the actual data that you have found in terms of a surge in retail theft.

Amanda: Right. What’s interesting to me is that often the videos that go viral—to demonstrate the perilous rise in retail theft—often depict things that aren’t really categorized as that in crime statistics. What you’re seeing are like armed robberies, which are an entirely different set of crimes that wouldn’t be reflected in theft statistics because that’s not what they are, according to any kind of data.

There’s also no indication that things that would be categorized that way in crime statistics are up a great deal, but we live in an information environment where it’s very easy to get short video clips of scary things to people.

Laura: I mean, the impact of that is really hard to overstate, I think, because having these videos out there creates a perception that it’s happening all the time—it’s just like lawlessness and it’s completely out of control. What I found really interesting in your piece is that you break down the categories of retail loss that’s all lumped into this term called shrink. And actually most of it is not shoplifting. Can you walk us through some of the various ways that stores lose their inventory that’s not shoplifting?

Amanda: This is one of the most interesting parts of this whole phenomenon to me, because I worked in a big box store for a number of years in the 2000s, and we used the term shrink internally to talk about lost product. It very much is not a synonym for shoplifting, but in a lot of media reports and conversations around it, the two get conflated.

One of the reasons I wanted to write about it is because it seemed people who had never worked at a big box store were having this conversation absent anybody who had ever had the experience of being in a big box store like that.

So, shrink is just your total inventory loss expressed as a percentage of sales. So, shrink can come from a lot of things. Theft is one of those things and usually shrink reports internally within a company are going to break suspected theft down into, shoplifting and then into employee theft, which is an issue that a lot of retailers deal with because you have to hire a ton of people, you’re not paying very much. You’ve got a lot of churn in your employee stable. So you do just miss on some people and people steal stuff.

And then you’ve also got inventory errors where a truck came into your warehouse, the guy working the drop off signed everything as received without checking it very carefully, and you missed a bunch of stuff that wasn’t there that you signed off as being there. So that stuff is in inventory on your computer. It was never in inventory in your store, physically. You’ve got all kinds of other paperwork errors that can go into this, in the logistics end. You’ve also got checkout errors, and this becomes even more common when you have self-checkout.

Alex: And you’ve written another piece that says retailers don’t exactly mention self-checkout when they’re talking about theft, even though they have to know it’s associated with loss, right?

Amanda: Yes, self-checkout does create more theft, because any time that you are just leaving people to their own devices, you’re going to have more theft. But then also, you’ve got people who are trying to pay for things, who are trying to make sure that everything ends up on their receipt, who just swipe something over the scanner, it doesn’t scan, they don’t realize it doesn’t scan, they shove it in their bag, or whatever. The self-checkout thing is a whole disaster.

Laura: When I use one of those, I’m like, actually doing the checkout is a real job that people are trained to do, and I am not trained to scan the things in my bag.

Alex: Well, you’re totally right. Scanning things is a job.

Amanda: Right, and self-checkout areas are very crowded, they’re very small, so you’re shifting a bunch of stuff around on this machine that is beeping at you and flashing at you and telling you you’re doing the wrong thing and you don’t want to look like you’re shoplifting and you don’t want to look like you’re being shifty.

Laura: Oh, I have a whole physical routine that in my mind emphasizes that I am not shoplifting because I immediately feel when I’m at one of these that I look shady because I’m confused, and I’m moving all these little pieces around.

Amanda: Yeah, absolutely, and in a lot of these big box stores or these national chain stores, you have an increased rate of checkout errors because so many of the transactions they’re doing are done through self-checkout, where errors are just a lot more common.

So all of this goes into a store’s or a chain’s shrink level. You do inventory a couple times a year at a single big box store location so you basically find out what you have in your inventory in your computer that you cannot put your hands on in the store itself. A lot of times, you’re just guessing as to how that stuff went missing. Some of it you have some evidence for, from other parts of the store’s operations that might tell you what proportion roughly comes from where, but a lot of that is just analysis. It is not data.

Alex: That seems super important to emphasize because we’re talking about shrink loss, and we can attribute some of that to theft or crime, but that percentage is, like you said, it’s just a plain guess. Because we’re not talking about incidents where someone was caught and arrested for it, we’re just talking about stuff not being there.

Laura: Some of this stuff you were saying in the article never arrived at the store because someone processes something is like, you’re meant to get this shipment and by X date, we’re going to say that’s in the system, but maybe that truck didn’t get to the store or maybe they only unloaded half of it and then the rest of it went to another store or something.

Amanda: Right, there’s a lot of ways that it can happen that like some last package of stuff does not get put on a pallet that should be on a pallet and it gets put on the truck and shipped to the store, and our understanding of what should be on the pallet is just not aligned with what’s actually there. There’s a lot of ways to make a simple error and make things appear in a store inventory that aren’t necessarily there and then make things disappear that should be there. Especially when you’re dealing with drugstore stuff, a lot of that stuff is easy to lose and stuff that’s easy to count incorrectly. The stores where most theft happens are stores where there’s a lot of tiny fiddly stuff because that’s the easiest stuff to steal. And there’s just also a lot of ways for stuff to go missing in other, less nefarious ways.

Laura: The kind of panic about shoplifting has been somewhat widespread across a variety of different stores, but the stores that have reacted to it, in my view most visibly, are drugstores with these locked up plastic cabinets. Do you have any theories like why drug stores specifically have reacted this way?

Amanda: Well, I think that part of it is that they sell a lot of stuff that is fairly easy to steal. It’s small, it has some value to it. You know, people might be inclined to steal large quantities of stuff for its resale value to low-income people or to sell it on internet platforms, which is what the retailers charge that a lot of people are doing with this stuff. Cold medications, beauty products, things like that are going to be relatively easy to flip. They’re not perishable, so they’re easy to ship, they are sellable to a wide range of people. So, I think that there is a real reason there, but also I think that America’s drugstore chains are highly centralized and they’re pretty much nationwide. They have an enormous number of locations, whereas grocery stores are nationwide, but the companies that run them are becoming more centralized. But still, to a certain extent you have regional players here and there, so it’s harder for these regional players to sort of work in quite as seamless class solidarity as it is for the people who run drugstores.

And also drugstores, you’re going to see them in a sort of wider variety of neighborhoods than you might necessarily see, like a Walmart or a Target. They’re all over the place. I think that there’s an inclination because of that for drugstores to get into the urban politics of cities in a way that Target might not.

Laura: Yeah, that makes a lot of sense because Target has announced that it’s also closing some stores due to retail theft. But if you think about a Target, it’s more of a destination that you would drive to or go to that’s usually in an area with lots of other big box stores, and CVS is something you’re just going to swing by in your neighborhood.

Alex: I was wondering, what’s in it for the retailers? What’s in it for them to hype up theft?

Amanda: I think it helps make them sympathetic parties in a lot of ways, to the general public. A lot of what we see coming out of this is retail executives lobbying and arguing for, reversing bail reform for reducing the monetary threshold for theft to become a felony instead of a misdemeanor, you see a real desire to get the state involved in mediating these things that are just shoplifting.

Although it’s really interesting: There’s no correlation between where a state does the theft cutoff between a misdemeanor and a felony and how much retail theft you have in those states. The cutoff in California is much lower than the cutoff in Texas and South Carolina, and you wouldn’t know that by hearing lobbyists who are arguing for stiffer penalties in California specifically.

I mean, this is my opinion, but I think that basically, these stores want taxpayers to help them run the stores because what you see in a lot of them, you see staffing levels really low because the companies don’t want to pay very much. So they have a difficult time hiring in the first place, and then they just don’t want to staff people in the stores as much as they should to run a safe, useful store.

Laura: It’s like, instead of having several employees and then maybe some security guards, you have a couple of employees, a bunch of self-checkout machines, and then a local police officer that’s paid for by the public getting called in all the time.

Amanda: Yes, you have more public sector investment, we’ll say, instead of more private sector investment in making sure the private sector stores function properly.

You know, it’s sort of galling because stores talk out of both sides of their mouth on this. When you look at forums where retail employees talk about their jobs where they complain to each other, you don’t see retail employees talking much about theft, you see them talking about how there’s not enough people working at the store for them to do their jobs properly. When you look at the research for deterring theft, what you find almost uniformly is that the way to deter theft is for people to feel like they’re going to get caught. The way that people feel like they’re going to get caught is there’s a lot of employees in the store.

Laura: Right, it seems like there’s also two different models of using your employees to intervene in theft. One is having enough employees. So there are people in the checkouts, there are people restocking the aisles. There are just people around, and so that’s just a deterrent. And then the second model is like, oh, there’s two employees in this huge store and if someone steals, they should be expected to step in and stop that person, which is really dangerous, unlikely to be effective, and like you say in your article, why would the employee risk that?

Amanda: I think that the people who advocate that second model are again, the people who have never worked in a store because once you work in retail, you find out very quickly in your onboarding training that you are under no circumstances supposed to interact with someone who is shoplifting, in a confrontational way.

You can go ask them if they need help. You can go ask them if they’re finding everything okay. You can, and you should, according to training, contact them to make sure that they understand that someone is watching. And hopefully they will abandon the product then and oftentimes they do.

I’ve been in this situation before as a store employee. And you’re not supposed to do anything because it creates an insurance and liability nightmare for the store. If you get hurt, if the person stealing gets hurt, if a bystander gets hurt, then it is on the store for that happening. I have been in this situation—I have watched someone at a store I was working at fill a cart full of stuff and just make a run for it.

Alex: Right. I think it’s really interesting that you have that experience, and I think very little of the coverage of this actually takes a perspective of the people who actually work in the stores.

Amanda: Right. You get a lot of the perspective of retail analysts and loss prevention industry people who have every motivation to paint this as a huge problem because the bigger a problem that this is perceived to be, the more money there is for services of their types of firms.

And then you have the national and state-level lobbying groups, for the industry, and you have executives at the stores, and there’s just not a lot of firm information on what actually happens in a store. There’s just a lot of people at their desks.

Laura: Well, it also seems like this perfect topic of conversations for people who run big chain stores because you can hire all these loss prevention experts, but if you’re not willing to do the thing that actually works, which is hiring employees in the store, then you’re just going to be talking about this forever, which could also be really useful for explaining a whole other range of failures and decisions, right?

Amanda: Right. And they have been talking about this forever. if you go back and look at news reports over the years, you get a retail theft panic, a shoplifting panic every like 10, 15 years. This is something that just comes back around again and again without ever being really resolved as a topic or as a concern. But like you said, when you need to lay blame somewhere, shoplifting is a perfect bogeyman because it is bad third-party actors who are making things worse for everybody, who are maybe going to get your favorite drugstore or your local Target closed or something like that.

There’s no one person to pin that on. It is just an unseen other who is ripping apart the fabric of our country and there’s no real requirement to define any of this concretely, to provide any sort of real data on it—it is just a bogeyman, perhaps as literally as can be.

Alex: Amanda, thank you so much for talking to us today.

Amanda: Thank you so much for having me.

