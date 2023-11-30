The Colombian Murder Case That Refuses to Die

The Murders

“Alabama Coal Giant Is Sued Over 3 Killings In Colombia,” ran the headline above a New York Times story on March 22, 2002. The lawsuit, which Collingsworth and Otero entered in federal court in Alabama on behalf of Sintramienergética and the families of Locarno, Orcasita, and Soler, was brought under the Alien Tort Statute, which they argued allows foreign citizens to seek civil damages in the United States for violations of international law. Union leaders and families of the dead asserted that Drummond executives “signaled paramilitary gunmen” that they wanted the three labor leaders killed, the story said. In Birmingham, where the Drummond family was “business royalty,” reaction to the lawsuit had been “disbelief.”

In 2007, a jury acquitted Drummond, and the next year the ruling was affirmed on appeal. A year later, the children of the slain men filed a similar lawsuit, which was dismissed in 2012. In 2011, Drummond filed a defamation lawsuit against Collings­worth and his law firm, and in 2015, the company filed a RICO lawsuit accusing Collingsworth, Otero, and several of their legal associates of criminally paying alleged witnesses to falsely implicate the company. “The defendants paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to these criminals, among other illegal inducements, in order to procure this ‘testimony,’” the latter lawsuit stated. The company discovered large payments had been made to a number of key witnesses shortly before they reversed their prior statements that exonerated Drummond of involvement in the assassination of the union leaders. Judge David Proctor, who had dismissed a second suit filed against Drummond by the victims’ families, issued an order that backed the company, writing, “There is (at least) probable cause to believe that Collingsworth … engaged in witness bribery and suborning perjury.”

Collingsworth and Otero countersued, saying Drummond was seeking to damage their reputations as part of an effort to cover up the company’s crimes in Colombia. They filed a new lawsuit on behalf of relatives of the murdered unionists as well. Regarding Drummond’s allegations of bribery, Collingsworth acknowledges making payments but says there was nothing improper about them, and that they were made to help witnesses pay their legal bills or went to family members of witnesses so they could be provided safe haven to protect them from potential retaliation by paramilitaries. “The AUC … is known to torture its victims and kill them in front of their parents or children,” he stated in an interview. “I’m proud of what we did.” He argued that it was hard to get a fair hearing from a court in Drummond’s home state of Alabama, and that Judge Proctor—who prior to his appointment by George W. Bush had cofounded a management-side employment law firm—was hostile to the plaintiffs from the outset.