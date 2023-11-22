A volcano buried Pompeii alive.

The rooves gave way.

The people breathed

In toxic gas and ash.

The lava covered them

Like thick, orange blood.

Lava from the center of the earth.

It came up to be revealed.



We can see exactly what

The bodies looked like.

Exactly how they were frozen

By the temper of the earth.

Fear, sleep, terror,

Resignation, pain.

Some clutched each other for comfort.

A man’s brain was turned to glass.

The preservation of Pompeii

Is because of its violence.

That’s how and why we know it.