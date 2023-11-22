The Horse of Loch nan Uamh Viaduct

Fort William to Mallaig

Traveling north through the north we make our way

anachronistically, under the auspices of nostalgia

and steam, the occasional sun a cloud-diffused gold

spread thin on the hills as the lamplight of history.

We’ve taken leave, here along this loch-hewn coast

to reaffirm the need to know in situ what we knew

from home. These coursing tracks can take us there

not take us back. Past bloodless sands. That cairn

cast from local stone as something near-forgettable.

It’s how things go. No meaning meaning what we

hoped. While now we’re told that somewhere deep

beneath our seats entombed in concrete for a century

lies the body of a horse. And on its back all futures

soon unfold. A tunnel of darkness swallows us whole.