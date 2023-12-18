Discover Spain

Trip Dates: April 20—28, 2024 Cost: $3,960 per person (based on double-occupancy room)

Embark on a socially conscious journey through Spain, where each city—Barcelona, Madrid, Toledo, Granada, and Seville—unveils a vibrant tapestry of culture and history. Engage in meaningful discussions with locals, delving into Spain’s intricate past, societal dynamics, and the pursuit of social change and inclusivity. You’ll develop a profound understanding of Spain’s diverse heritage, social complexities, and cultural richness.

Highlights

Our custom experiences offer participants immersion in Spain’s historical and contemporary dynamics.

Meet with an activist from the Catalan independence movement, gaining insights into the movement and a chance to understand regional politics firsthand.

Explore Madrid’s vibrant markets and landmarks, such as the Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace, and indulge in a flamenco show.

Engage in discussions with locals on Spain’s current affairs, with opportunities to learn from their nuanced insights and share perspectives.

Connect with an interfaith organization and visit significant religious sites in Toledo, including synagogues, churches, and mosques.

Visit the Alhambra palace, an architectural marvel, then explore Granada’s rich multicultural heritage in a walk through the Sacromonte and Albayzín districts.





Itinerary

Includes: Dinner

From Barcelona International Airport make your way to the hotel independently. Check in and take time to settle in before meeting up for a group welcome session and dinner.

Includes: Breakfast

We’ll begin the day with a visit to the unfinished Sagrada Família church, tour the grounds and talk about the artist Antoni Gaudí’s profound legacy in the city. Then we’ll walk around the Gothic Quarter, passing by the Jewish Quarter, La Boqueria market, Casa Milà, and the Barcelona Cathedral. Walk up the famous La Rambla street to Plaça de Catalunya for a meeting with an activist in the Catalan independence movement. Afterward, we’ll head back to our hotel, and you’ll enjoy a free afternoon/evening (with our local restaurant recommendations).

Includes: Breakfast and lunch

Spend an easy morning touring on your own before checking out and heading to Madrid via train. After checking in to our hotel, we’ll take a half-day panoramic tour of Madrid with stops including a tasting tour of one of the city markets, Almudena Cathedral, and the Royal Palace of Madrid. In the evening, we’ll enjoy a flamenco show.

Includes: Breakfast and dinner

After breakfast at our hotel, we’ll enjoy an additional day touring Madrid and visit Parque de El Retiro, Plaza Mayor, the Temple of Debod, and the Prado Museum. Over dinner, we’ll meet with a local speaker to discuss current affairs in Spain.

Includes: Breakfast

After breakfast, we’ll meet with an interfaith organization before embarking on the journey to Toledo. We’ll visit Plaza de Zocodover, Puerta de Bisagra, and the Church of Santo Tomé (home to the masterpiece The Burial of Count Orgaz by El Greco).

We’ll visit the Synagogue of Santa María la Blanca, the Synagogue of El Tránsito, the Sephardic Heritage Museum, the Church of San Román, the Mosque of Cristo de la Luz, the Moorish Art Gallery, and the Toledo Cathedral.

In the afternoon, we’ll continue to Granada for the night (3.5-hour drive).

Includes: Breakfast

After breakfast, we’ll visit the Alhambra, the Moorish palace and fortress complex, including the Nazaries Palaces, gardens, Gereralife, and the Palace of Charles V.

We’ll also walk around the historic Sacromonte and Albayzín neighborhoods. Then we’ll meet with the Muslim community in Granada and visit the Foundation Mosque of Granada, the first mosque that was constructed in Granada after the expulsion of the Muslim community in 1492. Enjoy a free evening.

Includes: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Take a walking tour of Granada’s Old Town, including: the Royal Chapel of Granada (where the Catholic kings are buried), the Granada Cathedral, Plaza Nueva, Calle Elvira, Las Teterias (tea rooms), La Carrera del Darro, and the Paseo de los Tristes (the Promenade of the Sad).

We’ll lunch together, then travel to Seville (2.5–3 hours), check in to the hotel, and enjoy a group dinner.

Includes: Breakfast and dinner

After breakfast, we’ll meet with the Centro Arrupe and Bible Studies group of the Jesuits of Sevilla, then visit Seville Cathedral and the Royal Alcázar of Seville.

We’ll tour the old town of Seville and the Jewish quarter of Santa Cruz and then explore Seville’s Great Mosque and Awqaf cultural center. After our day in Seville, we’ll share a farewell dinner.

Includes: Breakfast

After breakfast, check out and depart for your flight home.

DETAILS

TRIP PRICE

Double-occupancy room: $3,960

Single-occupancy room: $5,060

INCLUDED

Eight nights’ accommodation at the following hotels (or similar): Hotel Barcelona Center (Barcelona), Meliá Madrid Serrano Hotel (Madrid), Vincci Albayzin Hotel (Granada), Hotel Monte Triana (Seville)

English-speaking tour leader for eight days

Daily local guides

One-way train travel, Barcelona to Madrid

Seven days of private transportation

Meals listed in the itinerary: eight breakfasts, two lunches, four dinners

Water, tea, or coffee offered during all meals included in the program

Entrance fees to sites and honorariums for speakers

Dedicated pre-trip customer service and on-ground support



NOT INCLUDED

Arrival international airfare

Single supplement fees

Travel insurance— HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Meals not mentioned in the itinerary

Individual airport transfers outside of the group transfers

Customary tips for drivers, guides, and hotel staff

Anything not explicitly mentioned in the Included (above)

See all destinations