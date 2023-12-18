Discover Spain

Embark on a socially conscious journey through Spain, where each city—Barcelona, Madrid, Toledo, Granada, and Seville—unveils a vibrant tapestry of culture and history. Engage in meaningful discussions with locals, delving into Spain’s intricate past, societal dynamics, and the pursuit of social change and inclusivity. You’ll develop a profound understanding of Spain’s diverse heritage, social complexities, and cultural richness.
Highlights
Our custom experiences offer participants immersion in Spain’s historical and contemporary dynamics.
- Meet with an activist from the Catalan independence movement, gaining insights into the movement and a chance to understand regional politics firsthand.
- Explore Madrid’s vibrant markets and landmarks, such as the Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace, and indulge in a flamenco show.
- Engage in discussions with locals on Spain’s current affairs, with opportunities to learn from their nuanced insights and share perspectives.
- Connect with an interfaith organization and visit significant religious sites in Toledo, including synagogues, churches, and mosques.
- Visit the Alhambra palace, an architectural marvel, then explore Granada’s rich multicultural heritage in a walk through the Sacromonte and Albayzín districts.
DAY 1: ARRIVE IN BARCELONA
Includes: Dinner
From Barcelona International Airport make your way to the hotel independently. Check in and take time to settle in before meeting up for a group welcome session and dinner.
DAY 2: BARCELONA
Includes: Breakfast
We’ll begin the day with a visit to the unfinished Sagrada Família church, tour the grounds and talk about the artist Antoni Gaudí’s profound legacy in the city. Then we’ll walk around the Gothic Quarter, passing by the Jewish Quarter, La Boqueria market, Casa Milà, and the Barcelona Cathedral. Walk up the famous La Rambla street to Plaça de Catalunya for a meeting with an activist in the Catalan independence movement. Afterward, we’ll head back to our hotel, and you’ll enjoy a free afternoon/evening (with our local restaurant recommendations).
DAY 3: MADRID
Includes: Breakfast and lunch
Spend an easy morning touring on your own before checking out and heading to Madrid via train. After checking in to our hotel, we’ll take a half-day panoramic tour of Madrid with stops including a tasting tour of one of the city markets, Almudena Cathedral, and the Royal Palace of Madrid. In the evening, we’ll enjoy a flamenco show.
DAY 4: MADRID
Includes: Breakfast and dinner
After breakfast at our hotel, we’ll enjoy an additional day touring Madrid and visit Parque de El Retiro, Plaza Mayor, the Temple of Debod, and the Prado Museum. Over dinner, we’ll meet with a local speaker to discuss current affairs in Spain.
DAY 5: TOLEDO DAY TRIP
Includes: Breakfast
After breakfast, we’ll meet with an interfaith organization before embarking on the journey to Toledo. We’ll visit Plaza de Zocodover, Puerta de Bisagra, and the Church of Santo Tomé (home to the masterpiece The Burial of Count Orgaz by El Greco).
We’ll visit the Synagogue of Santa María la Blanca, the Synagogue of El Tránsito, the Sephardic Heritage Museum, the Church of San Román, the Mosque of Cristo de la Luz, the Moorish Art Gallery, and the Toledo Cathedral.
In the afternoon, we’ll continue to Granada for the night (3.5-hour drive).
DAY 6: GRANADA
Includes: Breakfast
After breakfast, we’ll visit the Alhambra, the Moorish palace and fortress complex, including the Nazaries Palaces, gardens, Gereralife, and the Palace of Charles V.
We’ll also walk around the historic Sacromonte and Albayzín neighborhoods. Then we’ll meet with the Muslim community in Granada and visit the Foundation Mosque of Granada, the first mosque that was constructed in Granada after the expulsion of the Muslim community in 1492. Enjoy a free evening.
DAY 7: GRANADA
Includes: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner
Take a walking tour of Granada’s Old Town, including: the Royal Chapel of Granada (where the Catholic kings are buried), the Granada Cathedral, Plaza Nueva, Calle Elvira, Las Teterias (tea rooms), La Carrera del Darro, and the Paseo de los Tristes (the Promenade of the Sad).
We’ll lunch together, then travel to Seville (2.5–3 hours), check in to the hotel, and enjoy a group dinner.
DAY 8: SEVILLE
Includes: Breakfast and dinner
After breakfast, we’ll meet with the Centro Arrupe and Bible Studies group of the Jesuits of Sevilla, then visit Seville Cathedral and the Royal Alcázar of Seville.
We’ll tour the old town of Seville and the Jewish quarter of Santa Cruz and then explore Seville’s Great Mosque and Awqaf cultural center. After our day in Seville, we’ll share a farewell dinner.
DAY 9: DEPARTURE
Includes: Breakfast
After breakfast, check out and depart for your flight home.
DETAILS
TRIP PRICE
- Double-occupancy room: $3,960
- Single-occupancy room: $5,060
INCLUDED
- Eight nights’ accommodation at the following hotels (or similar): Hotel Barcelona Center (Barcelona), Meliá Madrid Serrano Hotel (Madrid), Vincci Albayzin Hotel (Granada), Hotel Monte Triana (Seville)
- English-speaking tour leader for eight days
- Daily local guides
- One-way train travel, Barcelona to Madrid
- Seven days of private transportation
- Meals listed in the itinerary: eight breakfasts, two lunches, four dinners
- Water, tea, or coffee offered during all meals included in the program
- Entrance fees to sites and honorariums for speakers
- Dedicated pre-trip customer service and on-ground support
NOT INCLUDED
- Arrival international airfare
- Single supplement fees
- Travel insurance—HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
- Meals not mentioned in the itinerary
- Individual airport transfers outside of the group transfers
- Customary tips for drivers, guides, and hotel staff
- Anything not explicitly mentioned in the Included (above)