Ukraine and Israel and the Two Joe Bidens

In Kyiv, apart from a few armed troops, patriotic posters, and recruiting stations, one would barely even know that there’s a war on. In Odesa, the war is more in evidence: Various buildings in the historic central downtown area were damaged or destroyed in missile strikes. But in both cities, people are out, and the culture is lively. Even on weeknights, bars and restaurants seemed crowded. Saturday night in Odesa was downright festive, which was very striking for what is essentially a frontline city, given its strategic significance as a major port. Most of the people I spoke with reported that the February 2022 invasion triggered a Ukrainian national cultural renaissance, not just in civic and volunteer activity responding to an internal displacement crisis, but in arts, culture, restaurants, music. One of Vladimir Putin’s goals was to snuff out Ukrainian national identity. He has achieved the opposite in spectacular fashion.

All that aside, we are where we are: stalemate. All the Ukrainians I spoke to felt strongly that they can achieve complete victory, retaking all territory occupied by Russia since 2014, including Crimea. (These views may be different in areas closer to the front lines.) Any resolution of the war that does not satisfy this will be extremely politically difficult for the Ukrainian government. A recent Time profile of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described him as increasingly frustrated with the state of the war and what he views as foot-dragging on the part of Western allies, and singularly focused on the goal of complete victory.

However, if a negotiated deal offered the possibility of a real and durable (key word) end to the war, I think it would have to be considered. (And we should have no illusions about what this would mean for areas still occupied by Russia.) Those who argue that such a deal could have been secured shortly after the war began ask us to ignore the evidence that Putin still wants what he wanted when he launched the invasion: the end of Ukraine as an independent political entity, and its reabsorption into “Greater Russia.” There seems to be a tendency among some to treat diplomacy as if it’s a button we can just jam harder to make the peace elevator come faster, but that’s not how either of these things works. It’s worth discussing what such a deal might comprise, but until Putin indicates any interest, we’d just be negotiating among ourselves.