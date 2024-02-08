Resolutions

Stop playing catch-up

with the new generation.

Spend less money. Say: I love you, too.

Transcribe events without distortion.

Tell the lifeguard to teach me the flip-turn.

Question not, Where, when, how? Bake bread,

put on an album, turn off the cable news.

Cherish those who choose honesty over flattery.

Ignore plate-lickers, sycophants, and opportunists—

nobody there. Eat salmon, mushrooms, greens.

Do not surf the net. Do not be a herd of one,

like the cardinal slain in the false

azure of the window pane.

BMB—“be more better.”