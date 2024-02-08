Resolutions

Stop playing catch-up
with the new generation.
Spend less money. Say: I love you, too.
Transcribe events without distortion.
Tell the lifeguard to teach me the flip-turn.
Question not, Where, when, how? Bake bread,
put on an album, turn off the cable news.
Cherish those who choose honesty over flattery.
Ignore plate-lickers, sycophants, and opportunists—
nobody there. Eat salmon, mushrooms, greens.
Do not surf the net. Do not be a herd of one,
like the cardinal slain in the false
azure of the window pane.
BMB—“be more better.”