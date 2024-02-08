You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Resolutions

Stop playing catch-up

with the new generation.

Spend less money. Say: I love you, too.

Transcribe events without distortion.

Tell the lifeguard to teach me the flip-turn.

Question not, Where, when, how? Bake bread,

put on an album, turn off the cable news.

Cherish those who choose honesty over flattery.

Ignore plate-lickers, sycophants, and opportunists—

nobody there. Eat salmon, mushrooms, greens.

Do not surf the net. Do not be a herd of one,

like the cardinal slain in the false

azure of the window pane.

BMB—“be more better.”

Henri Cole

Henri Cole is the author, most recently, of Gravity and Center: Selected Sonnets, 1994–2022.

Read More:
Poetry, Magazine, March 2024