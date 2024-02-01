Is Trump Slowly Imploding? Here’s a Place to Look for Hidden Clues.

A frightening new batch of polls this week showed President Biden trailing Donald Trump in all the key battleground states. And yet, as bleak as the polling has looked for many months, Democrats racked up an impressive winning streak in special elections all throughout 2023. This disconnect is why political pros are closely watching an election for state House in the Philadelphia suburbs that’s set for February 13. We talked to Democratic candidate Jim Prokopiac to gauge what he’s seeing on the ground in swing territory, why Biden is struggling on the economy, and how Trump can still look strong despite his descent into derangement and severe criminal jeopardy.