NOW YOU TELL US

Shocker: Republicans Admit in Private That They Killed a Good Deal

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet says GOP colleagues have privately confessed that the now-dead immigration deal was the toughest one they’d ever get.

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado

In an extraordinary spectacle, virtually all Senate Republicans joined together Wednesday to block a bipartisan bill that would have given Republicans much of what they wanted on border security. Why? Because Donald Trump told them to. We talked to Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, who conferred with Republicans throughout this process. He opened up about what Republicans said behind closed doors, noting that they privately admitted that this bill was “aligned with their view of what would be useful for securing the border.”

