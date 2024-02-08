In an extraordinary spectacle, virtually all Senate Republicans joined together Wednesday to block a bipartisan bill that would have given Republicans much of what they wanted on border security. Why? Because Donald Trump told them to. We talked to Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, who conferred with Republicans throughout this process. He opened up about what Republicans said behind closed doors, noting that they privately admitted that this bill was “aligned with their view of what would be useful for securing the border.”
NOW YOU TELL US
Shocker: Republicans Admit in Private That They Killed a Good Deal
Democratic Senator Michael Bennet says GOP colleagues have privately confessed that the now-dead immigration deal was the toughest one they’d ever get.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado