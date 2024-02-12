Elon Musk has unleashed numerous tweets lately boosting far-right personalities and endorsing MAGA tropes holding that migration constitutes a deliberately engineered invasion. He even endorsed a version of “white genocide theory.” Along with his elevation of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it all amounts to a genuine ideology: reactionary tech authoritarianism. We discussed this with Gil Duran, author of a New Republic piece called “The Tech Plutocrats Dreaming of a Right-Wing San Francisco,” which offers a window into this ugly worldview.
RED-PILLED
Elon Musk’s Unhinged Pro-MAGA Tweets Expose Tech Oligarchy’s Dark Side
A new class of tech barons hopes to create a flourishing information space for "red-pilled" far right ideologies, and the billionaire Musk is their model leader.
Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Elon Musk in Krakow, Poland, last month