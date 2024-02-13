You are using an outdated browser.
BEDWETTERS

Why Democratic Elites Are “Shaken to Their Core” About Trump and Biden

The special counsel’s claims about Biden’s age and mental acuity have unleashed a round of intraparty recriminations unlike anything in recent memory.

Biden answers reporters' questions
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

This week, the freakout among Democrats about President Biden reached its shrillest pitch yet, after a special counsel report exonerated Biden but included combustible claims about Biden’s mental capacities. While many Democrats redoubled calls for the party to entertain alternatives to nominating Biden, confusion and disagreement reign among them about what precisely to take away from this moment. We talked to Brian Beutler, who  regularly criticizes the Democratic Party’s approach to politics on his “Off Message” Substack, to sort through all the noise.

