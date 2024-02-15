Earlier this week, Democrats executed a remarkable 8-point win in a special House election in suburban Long Island, a race that was all about immigration. Republicans ran millions of dollars in ads on the issue, yet Democrat Tom Suozzi prevailed, flipping the seat of disgraced Republican George Santos. What on earth really happened here? We talked to Mike Bocian, the chief Democratic pollster on this race, who offered a fascinating and detailed glimpse into how his party pulled it off.
IT'S ABOUT TIME
Shocker: A Big Win for Dems Flips the Script on Trump’s Favorite Issue
Have Democrats finally figured out how to go on offense over the border? The chief pollster in this week's big win in New York tells all.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Democrat Tom Suozzi speaks following his victory in the special election victory over Republican Mazi Pilip.